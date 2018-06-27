Soldiers from India Company, enhanced Forward Presence Battle Group Latvia, move toward the wood line during Exercise SABER STRIKE 2018, near Skrunda, Latvia on June 11, 2018. (Cpl. Jean-Roch Chabot/ eFP BG LATVIA Public Affairs)

Canadian soldiers in Latvia strive to win hearts minds and integrate multinational force

By Levon Sevunts | english@rcinet.ca
Wednesday 27 June, 2018 , No Comments ↓

Share

As the Canadian military marks the one year anniversary of assuming command of a multinational force in Latvia designed to reassure the tiny Baltic country facing a newly assertive Russia, Canadian soldiers say they have learned important lessons in building a cohesive fighting force and countering Russian propaganda.

The Canadian-led enhanced Forward Presence (eFP) Battle Group Latvia is part of a much larger NATO force stationed on Russia’s western doorstep in neighbouring Estonia, Lithuania and Poland to serve as a deterrent force to make sure that Moscow does not attempt to repeat the Ukrainian scenario there.

“We’re here to deter and defend if necessary,” said Lt.-Col. Sean French, commanding officer of the battle group. “Ultimately we’re here to prevent any conflict and to make sure that the region is stable and it stays that way.”

(click to listen to the interview with Lt.-Col. Sean French)

Listen
Strength in diversity

The enhanced Forward Presence Battle Group Latvia, take part of the Exercise SABER STRIKE 2018, near Skrunda, Latvia on June 11, 2018.
(Cpl Jean-Roch Chabot/ eFP BG LATVIA Public Affairs)

The 1150-strong battle group includes approximately 450 Canadian Armed Forces soldiers, as well as troops from Albania, Czech Republic, Italy, Poland, Slovakia, Slovenia, and Spain. The battle group is based at Camp Ādaži, near the Latvian capital of Riga.

The Canadians have been doing a lot of integration training to make sure troops understand each other’s procedures and ways of doing things, as well as being able to communicate with each other, said French, who commands the 2nd Battalion, The Royal Canadian Regiment (2 RCR), based in Gagetown, New Brunswick.

“But we’ve also been doing some more advanced training,” French said. “We’ve leveraged some American helicopters that are located with us here in Latvia [and] we’ve done some urban operations training.”

Outreach programs

Soldiers from the enhanced Forward Presence Battle Group Latvia hand out water to thirsty runners during the Lattelecom Riga Marathon 2018 on May 20, 2018. (Cpl. Jean-Roch Chabot/eFP BG Latvia Public Affairs)

Canadian soldiers also do a lot of outreach to build relations with the local population and counter the anti-NATO Russian propaganda, said French, who has served on peacekeeping missions in Bosnia, the Democratic Republic of Congo, as well as with Canadian troops in Afghanistan.

“Last week we were at a tractor pull,” French said. “We had some large military vehicles there with some weapons and some soldiers having some great interactions with Latvians.”

Canadians also ran one of the water stands at the Riga Marathon this year with uniformed soldiers from seven different nations handing out water to runners as they ran the grueling race, he said.

Countering Russian propaganda

A Canadian soldier from the enhanced Forward Presence Battle Group Latvia supervises a child manipulating a C-7 assault rifle during a vehicle and an equipment display held at the ‘Skrundas svētki’ festival at Skrunda, Latvia on May 12, 2018. (Cpl. Jean-Roch Chabot/eFP BG Latvia Public Affairs)

Latvia, a member of the European Union and NATO, has a sizeable Russian-speaking minority that has been the target of propaganda efforts by the Kremlin aimed at sowing distrust of the alliance and presenting it as a threat to regional stability and peace.

Many of the Russian-speaking Latvian citizens feel alienated by the efforts of successive governments to enforce the use and the primacy of the Latvian language in programs similar to those in Quebec.

Russian propaganda efforts also focus on Latvia’s controversial efforts to politically rehabilitate and whitewash Latvian Nazi collaborators during Second World War, including veterans of the Latvian Legion, which was a formation of Germany’s Waffen SS system.

Moscow in turn feels increasingly threatened by what it considers Western encroachment not only in its traditional spheres of influence such as Ukraine and the Baltics but the positioning of NATO military forces on its very borders.

Camp Ādaži, for example, is only about 260 kilometres from the city of Pskov in western Russia.

French said Canadian soldiers took the opportunity of an air mobile exercise near the southeastern city of Daugavpils, Latvia’s second largest city, near the border with Belarus, to interact with the local Russian-speaking population.

“Obviously there has been some hesitation but we hadn’t seen any big issues with any of the population, including the Russian population,” French said.

“There are some concerns because of Latvian politics in terms of language laws but it’s not something we’re unfamiliar with in Canada.”

In the meantime the Canadians are getting ready for a rotation of forces, as 2 RCR will be replaced by 1 RCR out of Petawawa, Ontario, in mid-July, French said.

Share
Tagged with: , , ,
Posted in International, Politics

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 13:15 Montreal time, here
LONG FORMAT

Search by

Category

Author

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine
Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Arts and Entertainment, International, Society

Willie O'Ree in the Hockey Hall of Fame

Environment, International, Politics, Society

Confederation Bridge visible from the Space Station

RCI | Français

Les Canadiens mis en garde contre les méfaits de l'alcool

RCI | Español

El Duo Luna se presentará en Suiza y Austria

RCI | 中文

与其让脸书出卖我们的个人信息，不如我们自己来卖：采访陈曦

العربية | RCI

ثقافة حقوق الإنسان: تدريب في "إكويتاس" في كندا لتعميم الفائدة حول العالم

Environment and Health • Lynn Desjardins
Arts, Culture, Lifestyle
International Zone • Levon Sevunts
Eye on the Arctic • Eilís Quinn