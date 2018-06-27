Menopause demystified on doctors’ website

“Menopause is rarely talked about openly,” says a news release from the Society of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists, adding that it has updated a website to provide information for all women in French and English, Canada’s two official languages.

The website offers basic information such a symptoms of menopause which include night sweats, hot flashes, mood changes, trouble sleeping, decreased interest in sex and bladder control.

Site explains hormone therapy safe and effective for some

It also seeks to dispel myths about the safety of hormone therapy. It and other therapies are presented according to accurate scientific evidence.

The website is promoted in campaigns on Facebook and Instagram with the tag line “Menopause can be scary without the facts.”

Dispelling fear of the unknown

“Many women fear the unknown,” says the society’s CEO, Dr. Jennifer Blake. “As our bodies change, we can adapt our lifestyles to support and maintain our best health. Healthy diet, activity and social engagement are the essential foundation, but that may not be enough for disruptive symptoms. This is the conversation we want to start. We want women to reach out to each other and to their healthcare providers and have these talks supported by credible, evidence-backed advice.”