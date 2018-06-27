Moose and deer collisions: 5 within 5 hours

Moose and deer populations are more active when the day begins and when it ends, and now the Ontario Provincial Police force is reminding drivers

In North Bay, police reported five crashes with deer or moose within five hours. One of the collisions was fatal.

Between 9 p.m. last night, and 2 a.m. this morning, North Bay OPP were called to the crash sites.

In one case, a single vehicle crash on Highway 17 in Bonfield Township, a westbound vehicle had collided with two moose. Denis O’Neil, 36, of Ottawa was killed in the crash.

Police are cautioning drivers to be careful and mindful while driving these days and nights as the animals are most active this time of year, especially at dusk and dawn.

The Traffic Injury Research Foundatio n , told CBC News in Thunder Bay that thousands of people across Canada, including northwestern Ontario, are involved in accidents with animals every year:

This is what they advise: