National Hockey League Diversity Ambassador Willie O'Ree, the first black player in the NHL, was honored during a ceremony in Boston on Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2018. The ceremony was attended by Boston Mayor Marty Walsh, NHL commissioner Gary Bettman and Boston Bruins Chief Executive Officer Charlie Jacobs, who joined together at TD Garden to announce that the Boston Parks and Recreation Department's street hockey rink is named in honor of O'Ree. (Barry Chin/The Boston Globe via AP)

Willie O’Ree in the Hockey Hall of Fame

By Carmel Kilkenny | english@rcinet.ca
Wednesday 27 June, 2018 , No Comments ↓

Share

Willie O’Ree is having some well-deserved time in the spotlight, with yesterday’s announcement that he is among this year’s inductees into the Hockey Hall of Fame

“I am so happy and feel so fantastic”

O’Ree, now 82, was the first black player in the National Hockey League,

He made his debut, playing for the Boston Bruins against the Montreal Canadiens on January 18, 1958. Boston won 3-0

In an interview yesterday with Kevin Bisset of the Canadian Press, O”Ree said “he didn’t realize the significance of the match until reading a newspaper the next day, which confirmed he had broken the NHL’s colour barrier.”

“It was a nice feeling. I just happened to be playing and just happened to be black,” O”Ree said.

He didn’t play long, finishing the 1960-61 season after 43 games with the Boston Bruins. But he never left the game.

He went on to run a children’s hockey school, and has been one of  the “Diversity Ambassadors” for the NHL for over 20 years now.

Listen

“It’s been a long time coming” Nicole Mortillaro says of this most recent honour.

O’Ree shown here in the state of the art sports complex named “Willie O’Ree Place”, in his honour in his hometown of Fredericton, New Brunswick. (Stephen MacGillivray/CP)

Nicole Mortillaro wrote, “Willie O’Ree: The Story of the First Black Player in the NHL”.

She says, “O’Ree is often called the ‘Jackie Robinson of Hockey’, he says he doesn’t think of himself that way, but he did, he opened the door.”

And O’Ree did it after being so badly injured in the minor leagues that he was left blind in one eye.

O’Ree was a great athlete, excelling at baseball as well as hockey in his youth. It was the result of a baseball championship that O’Ree found himself in New York City meeting Jackie Robinson for the first time. When he met him later in life, Robinson remembered him.

Mortillaro, who is mixed-race, of Guyanese and Italian background, was personally inspired to tell O”Ree’s story.

“It was another 16 years before we saw the next black player, play in the NHL, and I wanted other kids to be inspired by his story, and to go out and to play and know that they can do it themselves, and it’s not only applicable to hockey or sports but in other things, that they can be the first.” she says.

 “I am so happy and feel so fantastic,” O’Ree told Bisset from his home in San Diego. where he got the call, telling him, he’ll be in the Hall of Fame.

O’Ree will not be breaking a barrier this time, When he is inducted in November he will be joining Edmonton Oilers goalie Grant Fuhr and Angela James, the Canadian women’s national team captain,

Share
Posted in Arts and Entertainment, International, Society

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 13:15 Montreal time, here
LONG FORMAT

Search by

Category

Author

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine
Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Arts and Entertainment, International, Society

Willie O'Ree in the Hockey Hall of Fame

Environment, International, Politics, Society

Confederation Bridge visible from the Space Station

RCI | Français

Les Canadiens mis en garde contre les méfaits de l'alcool

RCI | Español

El Duo Luna se presentará en Suiza y Austria

RCI | 中文

与其让脸书出卖我们的个人信息，不如我们自己来卖：采访陈曦

العربية | RCI

ثقافة حقوق الإنسان: تدريب في "إكويتاس" في كندا لتعميم الفائدة حول العالم

Environment and Health • Lynn Desjardins
Arts, Culture, Lifestyle
International Zone • Levon Sevunts
Eye on the Arctic • Eilís Quinn