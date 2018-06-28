Eugenie Bouchard secures a spot at Wimbledon

Eugenie Bouchard made it today, qualifying for the main draw at Wimbledon next week,

The Canadian, from Westmount in Montreal, beat Mariana Duque-Marino of Colombia, the No. 2 qualifying seed, 6-3, 6-2 in the final round of qualifying today.

Bouchard, now 24, was the finalist at Wimbledon four years ago.

“I feel like I earned it more” Bouchard said when asked by a reporter how she felt about the victory.

This year she was forced into the qualification draw because her ranking has slipped to No. 191 in the world.

Bouchard’s victory today was her first over a top-100 player since January. Duque-Marino is ranked No. 97.

This will be the sixth consecutive year Bouchard plays in the main women’s draw at Wimbledon since winning the junior title in 2012.

Meanwhile, Bianca Andreescu of Mississauga, Ontario, was one win short of reaching the main draw losing 6-3, 7-6 (5) to Antonia Lottner of Germany.

And on the men’s side, two Canadians lost in the final round of qualifying.

Brayden Schnur of Pickering, Ont., fell 7-6 (3), 7-5, 6-1 to American Chris Harrison, while Peter Polansky of Thornhill, Ont., lost 7-6 (5), 6-3, 6-7 (6), 6-4 to Jason Kubler of Australia.

Milos Raonic of Thornhill, Denis Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont., and Vasek Pospisil of Vancouver received direct entry into the main draw.