Heatwave bringing emergency response in eastern Canada

Heatwave warnings have been issued in much of Ontario and Quebec as “a warm air mass settles in” for the next four or five days, according to Environment Canada.

The cities of Toronto, Ottawa and Montreal are bracing for record temperatures over this coming holiday weekend.

In Ottawa, organizers are watching the weather to decide if the annual Canada Day show will take place on Sunday, Canada Day, July 1st.

They have contingency plans to move the event to later in the day, if possible.

In Toronto the temperature began climbing to 30 C this afternoon, and emergency shelters are preparing to care for the homeless and the many newly arrived refugees and asylum seekers.

Cooling centres are being set-up and public pools will extend their opening hours late into the evening to accommodate people without air conditioning in their homes.

In Montreal, where rain and thunderstorms are in the current forecast, the temperature may reach 35 C Sunday for the first time with humidex readings making it feel more like 40 C.