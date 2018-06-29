Instead of others making money from consumer’s personal data, a new app allows the consumer to get paid for use of their own information. (iStock)

Personal data can be sold by consumers

By Lynn Desjardins | english@rcinet.ca
Friday 29 June, 2018 , No Comments ↓

Share

A new app is being launched that will allow consumers to make money by providing their personal data to companies for advertising purposes. This turns the tables on large companies which make massive amounts of money selling personal data they collect from users.

There was much controversy earlier this year when news broke that people’s private information from Facebook was mined for targeted political advertising.  The Globe and Mail newspaper reports that Facebook earned an average of $23.59 US per North American user in the last quarter alone.

The Killi web page promises transparency and a chance for consumers to make money from their personal data. (www.killi.io)

An app called Killi proposes to act as a middleman storing users’ data using blockchain technology and distributing it to paying companies. Consumers would to get between 10 cents and a dollar each time someone buys their data, reports the Globe.

There are already about 35 other companies developing similar apps. The trend attracted the attention of Catherine Chen, founder and CEO of IG Liason Strategy & Business Consulting. She is concerned about privacy and was encouraged to see that Killi is emphasizing transparency in its operation. She says people considering using the app should put it to the test.

Catherine Chen says consumers should ask several questions about how their data will be used. (Mirna Chacin)

Listen
‘It’s all about transparency’

“They should ask the company ‘could you please show me how you collect my personal data, how you share my personal data, if I ask you to delete my personal data how are you able to do so,’ because privacy is all about choice, about transparency,” says Chen.

“As a consumer, I think we should know how you act through the entire process from beginning to the end. It’s all about transparency.”

In fact, Chen extends this advice to consumers when they interact with other companies.

“Don’t be afraid of asking companies. Let’s say if I’m banking with a bank in Canada, we should have every single right to ask them, ‘can you show me how you actually use my personal data’ because we should have ownership of our personal data. So, don’t be scared, but at the same time, be proactive, ask the questions about your personal data.”

Share
Tagged with: , , , ,
Posted in Internet, Science and Technology

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 13:15 Montreal time, here
LONG FORMAT

Search by

Category

Author

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine
Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Internet, Science and Technology

Personal data can be sold by consumers

RCI | Français

Tam-Tam Canada: le point sur le 1er tour de la Coupe du Monde 2018

RCI | Español

Revisión del Código de la Seguridad Vial de Quebec

RCI | 中文

加拿大政府拨款20亿加元帮助本国钢铝业，同时公布对美国商品征税清单

العربية | RCI

قراءة في مسار النزاع التجاري بين كندا والولايات المتحدة

Environment and Health • Lynn Desjardins
Arts, Culture, Lifestyle
International Zone • Levon Sevunts
Eye on the Arctic • Eilís Quinn