Smoke rises from the southeast part of Deraa, Syria in this handout released on June 27, 2018. (SANA/Handout via REUTERS)

Canada gravely concerned by situation in southwest Syria, says Freeland

By Levon Sevunts | english@rcinet.ca
Friday 29 June, 2018 , No Comments ↓

Share

Canada is gravely concerned by the Syrian regime’s offensive in southwest Syria that has uprooted tens of thousands of people since it began last week amid warnings by the United Nations that civilians trapped between warring sides face a humanitarian catastrophe, says Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland.

Syrian government forces and their allies appeared to be making significant gains in eastern Deraa province, where state media said they marched into several towns. A rebel official said opposition front lines had collapsed.

The Russian-backed offensive has killed at least 98 civilians, including 19 children, since June 19, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.

“The regime’s actions and those of its ally—Russia—are having a catastrophic impact on civilians, including the displacement of tens of thousands of people,” Freeland said in a statement.

“Canada calls on the Syrian regime to immediately end the violence and to allow for rapid and unimpeded humanitarian access, and urges all parties to the conflict to respect their obligations under international humanitarian law.”

Canada also calls on Russia to uphold the commitments it made to help maintain a de-escalation zone in the area, Freeland added.

Russia accuses West of hypocrisy

Syrian and Russian soldiers are seen at a checkpoint near Wafideen camp in Damascus, Syria March 2, 2018. (Omar Sanadiki/REUTERS)

Speaking at a news briefing in Moscow on Thursday, Russian foreign affairs ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova blamed Western countries for failing to uphold their end of the de-escalation agreement and fight ISIS and the al-Qaeda offshoot Jabhat Al-Nusra Front in southwestern Syria, which she accused of shelling government-controlled areas in Daraa and Suwayda.

Russia has not withdrawn from the memorandums on the de-escalation zone in southwestern Syria, which it signed with the United States and Jordan on July 7, 2017 and Nov. 8, 2017, Zakharova told reporters.

“We reaffirm the need to comply with the provisions of these memorandums, in particular, on fighting Jabhat al-Nusra and ISIS terrorists and eradicating their presence in the de-escalation zone,” she said. “What the Syrian Army supported by Russia’s Aerospace Forces are doing now should have been done long ago by our American partners.”

Uprooting civilians

People walk as they hold their belongings in Deraa countryside, Syria in this handout released on June 28, 2018. (SANA/Handout via REUTERS)

The fighting has also driven tens of thousands of people toward the border with Jordan and thousands more to the frontier with the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, according to the United Nations.

Israel and Jordan – which is already hosting 650,000 Syrians – say they will not let refugees in.

Jan Egeland, senior adviser to the UN Special Envoy for Syria, told reporters in Geneva on Thursday that the fighting has also cut vital cross-border aid deliveries from neighbouring Jordan.

“Our appeal goes to Jordan, one of the most generous recipient of refugees on earth, that they keep borders open for people fleeing south,” he said. “There is no other place to go”.

Egeland stressed the dangers of all-out fighting in a region where there are an estimated 750,000 civilians many of whom have already been displaced by previous fighting.

“We urge…again, the Russians, the Americans, the Jordanians were able to do it last July, they can do it again today,” Egeland said. “There are many more babies than there are so-called terrorist fighters in the zone and the children have the right of protection against attacks.”

There had been more than 700 attacks on health facilities since the start of the war – “more than in any other war of our time,” Egeland said.

Freeland said Canada continues to pursue accountability for those responsible for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Syria.

“We will also continue to provide humanitarian assistance for the most vulnerable people of Syria,’’ she said.

With files from Reuters

Share
Tagged with: , ,
Posted in International, Politics

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 13:15 Montreal time, here
LONG FORMAT

Search by

Category

Author

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine
Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Internet, Science and Technology

Personal data can be sold by consumers

RCI | Français

Tam-Tam Canada: le point sur le 1er tour de la Coupe du Monde 2018

RCI | Español

Revisión del Código de la Seguridad Vial de Quebec

RCI | 中文

加拿大政府拨款20亿加元帮助本国钢铝业，同时公布对美国商品征税清单

العربية | RCI

قراءة في مسار النزاع التجاري بين كندا والولايات المتحدة

Environment and Health • Lynn Desjardins
Arts, Culture, Lifestyle
International Zone • Levon Sevunts
Eye on the Arctic • Eilís Quinn