Doug Ford now Premier of Ontario

Doug Ford was sworn in as the 26th Premier of Ontario today.

It’s the power house province of Canada with the most people, and the often-touted most ethnically diverse capital city, of Toronto.

The right-leaning Progressive Conservative premier, named 20 ministers to his cabinet, including former Prime Minister Brian Mulroney‘s daughter Caroline Mulroney.

Ms. Mulroney was named Attorney-General and minister responsible for francophone affairs.

Christine Elliot was the wife of the fondly remembered federal Conservative Minister of Finance, Jim Flaherty, who died on April 10, 2014.

A major competitor to Doug Ford in the recent leadership race for the party, she was named his deputy premier and minister of health, this morning.

Ms. Mulroney also ran in the leadership race.

Vic Fedeli, was named finance minister, a high profile role in Mr. Ford’s government with plans and promises to cut income taxes, return Ontario to a budget surplus by the end of his four-year mandate, and cancel the province’s cap-and-trade system on carbon emissions. This latter move will clash with the federal authorities.

Mr. Fedeli, the former mayor of North Bay, Ontario, was the PC Party’s interim leader following the resignation of Patrick Brown due to allegations of sexual misconduct.

As mayor of North Bay, Fedeli had a great deal of experience with American states and protectionist policies,