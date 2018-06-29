The LINK Online, June 29, 30, and Canada Day!

The LINK Online 29, 30, and Canada Day! July 1st

With Carmel Kilkenny, Levon Sevunts, Lynn Desjardins and Marie-Claude Simard (Video of show at bottom)

IT’S ON! RETALIATORY TARIFFS

In response to tariffs on Canadian steel and aluminium that Donald Trump imposed last month, Canada announced a carefully selected list of retaliatory tariffs on U.S. products today. Levon Sevunts spoke with Karl Littler, of the Retail Council of Canada, who cautions that it’s Canadians who could be hurt most in the long run.

APP to SELL YOUR DATA

A new app called Killi, allows consumers to volunteer their personal data for a price. Lynn Desjardins spoke with Catherine Chen, founder and CEO of IG Liason Strategy & Business Consulting to find out more about the app, and why several other companies are looking into developing similar apps.

WILLIE O’REE in the HOCKEY HALL OF FAME

Willie O’Ree, was 22 when he stepped onto the ice in the fabled Montreal Forum to play for the storied Boston Bruins. The Bruins won the game 3-0 and O’Ree debuted as the first black athlete in the National Hockey League. Now, 60 years later, O’Ree got the call this week that he is being inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in Toronto. Nicole Mortillaro wrote a book about O’Ree’s life and experiences, and she tells Carmel Kilkenny why she is so happy to see this honour finally come to pass.

