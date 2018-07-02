Pimachiowin Aki is home to pictographs that were created more than 5,000 years ago. (Pimachiowin Aki Corporation/Youtube)

UNESCO declares Pimachiowin Aki Canada’s first ‘mixed’ cultural and natural World Heritage Site

The UNESCO World Heritage Committee declared on Sunday an expanse of boreal forest spanning the Manitoba–Ontario boundary as a mixed cultural and natural World Heritage Site, marking the first time a Canadian site is recognized for both its natural and cultural characteristics.

The decision was announced by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization’s World Heritage Committee at its meeting in Manama, Bahrain.

The Pimachiowin Aki boreal forest, which means “the land that gives life” in Anishinaabemowin (Ojibwe), comprises the traditional lands of four Anishinaabe communities – Poplar River, Bloodvein River, Pauingassi and Little Grand Rapids First Nations.

It also contains adjacent protected areas, including Atikaki and South Atikaki Provincial Parks in Manitoba, and Woodland Caribou Provincial Park and Eagle-Snowshoe Conservation Reserve in Ontario.

“It is an exceptional example of the cultural tradition of Ji-ganawendamang Gidakiiminaan (keeping the land), which consists of honouring the gifts of the Creator, respecting all forms of life and maintaining harmonious relations with others,” the committee noted in its decision.

A 16-year campaign

Map of the Pimachiowin Aki World Heritage Site (Pimachiowin Aki Corporation)

It came as the result of a 16-year campaign by the four Anishinaabe First Nations who have worked through two previous nominations in partnership with the provincial governments in Manitoba and Ontario, as well as the federal government, to have the 29,040-sq. km expanse of boreal forest receive World Heritage recognition.

“We always knew that Pimachiowin Aki was special and would become a World Heritage Site, and that the challenges that delayed our previous nominations would be overcome,” said in a statement Sophia Rabliauskas, of Poplar River First Nation in Manitoba, who was at the UNESCO meeting to hear the decision announced.

“But it was such a wonderful feeling to hear the words today and know that we can now devote all our efforts to preserving Pimachiowin Aki as a treasure for our peoples and the world, and I thank the governments and all the others who have supported us though every step.”

Preserving culture and nature

Pimachiowin Aki is home to pictographs that were created more than 5,000 years ago. (Hidehiro Otake/UNESCO)

Federal Environment Minister Catherine McKenna welcomed the decision by the UNESCO.

“I am delighted to welcome Pimachiowin Aki into Canada’s family of UNESCO World Heritage sites,” McKenna said in a statement. “These national treasures represent the very best that Canada has to offer, including the history, cultures, and contributions of Indigenous peoples.”

As Canada’s first mixed World Heritage site, Pimachiowin Aki reflects our outstanding natural and cultural heritage, and the integral role of Indigenous peoples in caring for our natural spaces, she added.

“It’s exciting for not just for me but for our four First Nation communities and the people within those communities that have worked hard and especially a big thank you, a big miigwetch to our elders that have guided us in their wisdom, the ones that are still present with us and to the ones that have passed on, we will not forget their assistance,” said William Young of Bloodvein First Nation, co-chair of the Pimachiowin Aki Corporation.

“The communities themselves will be celebrating this historic decision within their own communities.”

Young said grew up on the land and was taught by his father and grandfather to cherish it and all the bounty Pimachiowin Aki provides. He said his father and grandfather taught him to protect the land and it’s wonderful to know that his grandfather’s legacy will be kept alive.

(click to listen to the full interview with William Young)

Listen

The Pimachiowin Aki boreal forest, which means “the land that gives life” in Anishinaabemowin (Ojibwe), comprises the traditional lands of four Anishinaabe communities – Poplar River, Bloodvein River, Pauingassi and Little Grand Rapids First Nations. (Pimachiowin Aki Corporation)

The corporation will now work to ensure Pimachiowin Aki’s long term financial sustainability by growing The Winnipeg Foundation’s existing Pimachiowin Aki endowment fund, he said.

The Pimachiowin Aki Corporation is planning key programmes to safeguard cultural heritage, conserve and understand ecosystems and species, support sustainable economies and community-based initiatives and, provide for monitoring and public education, Young said.

