Almost half of people in Canada who have suffered depression or anxiety have never seen a doctor about it. (iStock)

Mental health campaign aims to reduce stigma

By Lynn Desjardins | english@rcinet.ca
Tuesday 3 July, 2018 , 1 Comment ↓

Share

A major Canadian company has launched a t-shirt campaign to raise awareness about mental health issues and to help fund support services. The Hudson’s Bay Company is a global retailer and this campaign is part of a larger one in which it pledges $6 million for mental health awareness by 2020.

The t-shirt reads “The Future Is Stigma Free” and aims to reduce negative attitudes around mental illness and the resulting reluctance on the part of some people to seek help. The t-shirt costs $33 and all of the money raised will go to the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health which is Canada’s largest mental health teaching hospital and a leading research centre. The campaign also invites people to join a social media conversation and will contribute $5 for each post up to $100,000.

It’s hoped that more people will seek help for mental health problems if there is less stigma. (iStock)

Many experience mental health problems

It’s estimated that in any given year, one in five people in Canada will experience a mental health problem. About eight per cent of people will experience major depression at some point in their lives. Almost half of those who have suffered depression or anxiety have never seen a doctor about the problem.

There are several initiatives around this issue. Another major company, Bell, has undertaken a large campaign to raise awareness about mental health issues. And the government of Canada set up a special mental health commission in 2007 to advance mental health services.

T-shirt reads THE FUTURE IS STIGMA FREE.

Proceeds from the sale of the t-shirt will go to Canada’s largest mental health teaching hospital. (CNW Group/Hudson’s Bay)

Share
Tagged with: , , , ,
Posted in Health

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

One comment on “Mental health campaign aims to reduce stigma
  1. Harold A Maio says:
    3 July 2018 at 15 h 41 min

    —-Mental health campaign aims to reduce stigma

    The campaigners tell we two things with their language:

    1.They cede power to those directing a stigma
    2. And to the concept of keeping some.

    Neither are worthy pursuits.

    Reply
﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 13:15 Montreal time, here
LONG FORMAT

Search by

Category

Author

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine
Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Economy, Environment, Health, Internet, Science and Technology

Neonicotinoids: spreading into ecosystems

RCI | Français

Vivre l’hiver en plein été : une expérience inédite proposée par l’Office du tourisme de Québec.

RCI | Español

Quebequense explota errores de líneas aéreas para encontrar vuelos baratos

RCI | 中文

加拿大人的17项发明（三）：道路标线，篮球，胰岛素......

العربية | RCI

درعا: تقدّم ميداني للقوات السورية ومصالحات تقسم المعارضة

Environment and Health • Lynn Desjardins
Arts, Culture, Lifestyle
International Zone • Levon Sevunts
Eye on the Arctic • Eilís Quinn