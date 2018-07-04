Intriguing Canadian inventor killed

Bear suit inventor

Troy Hurtubise was reported killed in a car accident on June 19 near his home of North Bay, Ontario.

His is perhaps not a name immediately well-known to most Canadians, even though he’s been the subject of many news reports, and documentaries over the years, including coverage by international news outlets and many appearances on big name U.S TV shows.

The inventor who could certainly be called “colourful” was also often labelled passionate, eccentric, and obsessed, for his decades long efforts to build an armoured suit capable of withstanding an attack by an enraged grizzly bear.

He was also the subject of numerous YouTube videos for his incredible stunts to test the viability of his grizzly suits, including getting hit by vehicles, pummelled by huge suspended logs, and throwing himself down steep cliffs.

The grizzly suit idea was even parodied on a Homer Simpson cartoon episode.

While always working on a new and better grizzly suit, along the way Troy Hurtubise also invented Angel Light which he claimed could allow one to see through walls, and bulletproof padding. Another later iteration of that Angel Light was called R-light was alledged to cure male pattern baldness and enable vegetable seeds to grow in harsh conditions and low light. He also invented “Hurtzy” a flexible material he said made Kevlar look like foolscap.

Though a tireless inventor, he told a PostMedia journalist this year that “I’m the biggest failure you ever looked at”.

His latest invention which he hoped would attract major corporate interest was something he called “Vulcanite-H” stronger and lighter than steel.

In the recent youtube video seeking funding for his Vulcanite-H there was an air of desperation to his demonstration.

In recent times he was in deep financial and marital trouble. It is believed he deliberately drove his car into an oncoming tractor trailer which resulted in his death at age 54.

