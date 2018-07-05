England keeper Jordan Pickford stops Colombia's Carlos Bacca in the penalty shootout, setting up Eric Dier's winning goal. (Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

World Cup: Who are Canadians cheering for?

By Marc Montgomery | english@rcinet.ca
Thursday 5 July, 2018 , No Comments ↓

Share

Canada is not in the World Cup and hasn’t been since a brief appearance and early exit in1986 after playing three games and not scoring a goal.

So who do Canadians cheers for in this World Cup?

Being a multi-cultural country, each of the 32 original teams had a percentage of Canadians cheering for them whether at bars, social clubs, or family living rooms.

Switzerland’s Steven Zuber headed in the tying goal in a 1-1 draw with Brazil at the World Cup. Brazil is a top favourite for Canadian fans, behind England. (Darko Vojinovic/Associated Press)

A new poll by the Angus Reid Institute shows that of the teams still in play, some 18 per cent of Canadians who are watching the Cup are rooting for England, 12 per cent for Brazil, seven per cent for France, and diminishing percentages for others.

Interestingly, occupying the number two spot just after England some 16 per cent, one in six Canadian viewers say they’re not rooting for any particular team.

(Angus Reid Institute)

Some 16 per cent of Canadians following the fixtures had been cheering for Portugal before it had lost in the round of 16, while 12 per cent had been cheering for Germany, and 8 per cent for Spain.

But, when we say “are following the games”, how many does that mean?

Earlier polls showed 58 per cent of Canadians followed the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics, while 61 per cent had followed the Summer Olympics in Rio.  However, only 37 per cent of Canadians are closely (12%) or intermittently (25%) following the matches, while an almost equal number (36 %) say they’re not interested at all.

(Angus Reid Institute)

About 33 per cent say however they would be watching more games if the time zones were more closely aligned with theirs.

Canada to co-host 2026 World Cup

With the recent announcement that Canada, along with the U.S. and Mexico will co-host the 2026 event, Canadian interest will increase with 46 per cent saying they will be interested.

Canadian cities of Edmonton, Toronto, and Montreal are expected to host the ten games in Canada. Vancouver which had been expected to be a venue has bowed out saying they could not get a figure from FIFA as to the cost of hosting events

additional information-sources

Share
Tagged with: , , , ,
Posted in Arts and Entertainment, International

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 13:15 Montreal time, here
LONG FORMAT

Search by

Category

Author

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine
Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Health, Internet, Science and Technology

Cyberbullying law offers options for victims

Arts and Entertainment, International

World Cup: Who are Canadians cheering for?

RCI | Français

Besoins humanitaires urgents en Afrique de l'ouest

RCI | Español

Invadir a Venezuela no es una opción dice activista venezolano en Canadá

RCI | 中文

小镇难留人：一些被招到魁省乡镇的外国工人没干几天就跳槽

العربية | RCI

تدريب في كندا على ثقافة حقوق الإنسان لتعزيز حقوق ذوي الإعاقة في الأردن

Environment and Health • Lynn Desjardins
Arts, Culture, Lifestyle
International Zone • Levon Sevunts
Eye on the Arctic • Eilís Quinn