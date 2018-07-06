Leaf blowers may be banned in suburb

Every year starting around September, trees shed their leaves in Canada and they accumulate in great quantities on the ground. Some municipalities, businesses and home owners use leaf blowers to amass the leaves so they can be gathered and either composted or thrown out. The rest of us just use a rake to collect them. It can be a long and annoying task.

Noise and pollution are considerations

The city of Beaconsfield, which is a suburb of Montreal, has banned the use of leaf blowers during the summer months of June through September starting next year. The mayor says the blowers are noisy and raise particles into the air that contribute to respiratory and cardiovascular disease.

While some blowers are powered by electricity, the mayor is concerned that gas-powered engines emit too much pollution.

Some residents are opposed to the ban and contractors say it could hurt their business. Council says the ban on leaf blowers ” will reduce their negative effect on human and animal health as well as on air and noise pollution.”