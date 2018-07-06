Protesting Canadian student arrested by Israeli forces

The mother of a Toronto university student says Israeli forces arrested her daughter on July 5, 2018 after protesting against the demolition of a Palestinian hamlet in the West Bank, reports Canadian Press. Israeli officials say the structures at Khan al-Ahmar were built illegally and are too close to a highway.

There was a stand-in at the village. Israeli soldiers moved in and arrested 21-year-old Michaela Lavis and two other foreigners. Lavis’ mother, Karen Rodman, says she and her daughter have been volunteering with the Defence for Children International-Palestine.

A spokeswoman for the Canadian government said it was aware that a Canadian citizen had been detained and that consular services have been provided to that person and the family.

Canada ‘deeply concerned’ about planned demolition

The Canadian government has said it is “deeply concerned” about the planned demolition of the village and is “actively engaging Israeli officials on this issue and urge them to reconsider” their decision. In addition, a UN human rights body has called on Israel to abandon the demolition plans.

Files from Canadian Press.