Michaela Lavis is said to have been one of three foreigners arrested on July 5, 2018. (Karen Rodman/hand-out photo/The Canadian Press)

Protesting Canadian student arrested by Israeli forces

By Lynn Desjardins | english@rcinet.ca
Friday 6 July, 2018 , No Comments ↓

Share

The mother of a Toronto university student says Israeli forces arrested her daughter on July 5, 2018 after protesting against the demolition of a Palestinian hamlet in the West Bank, reports Canadian Press. Israeli officials say the structures at Khan al-Ahmar were built illegally and are too close to a highway.

There was a stand-in at the village. Israeli soldiers moved in and arrested 21-year-old Michaela Lavis and two other foreigners. Lavis’ mother, Karen Rodman, says she and her daughter have been volunteering with the Defence for Children International-Palestine.

A spokeswoman for the Canadian government said it was aware that a Canadian citizen had been detained and that consular services have been provided to that person and the family.

Palestinians protesting the planned demolition of the West Bank hamlet of Khan al-Ahmar scuffled with Israeli police officers on July 4, 2018. (Majdi Mohammed/AP Photo)

Canada ‘deeply concerned’ about planned demolition

The Canadian government has said it is “deeply concerned” about the planned demolition of the village and is “actively engaging Israeli officials on this issue and urge them to reconsider” their decision. In addition, a UN  human rights body has called on Israel to abandon the demolition plans.

Files from Canadian Press.

Share
Tagged with: , , , ,
Posted in International, Society

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿

LONG FORMAT

Search by

Category

Author

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine
Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
All smiles for the cameras as Prime Minister Trudeau travelled to Toronto to meet the newly installed Ontario Premier Doug Ford
Health, Internet, Science and Technology

Cyberbullying law offers options for victims

RCI | Français

Les Québécois font tout un plat avec leurs patates

RCI | Español

Invadir a Venezuela no es una opción dice activista venezolano en Canadá

RCI | 中文

难民太多，蒙特利尔非营利组织忙不过来

العربية | RCI

تدريب في كندا على ثقافة حقوق الإنسان لتعزيز حقوق ذوي الإعاقة في الأردن

Environment and Health • Lynn Desjardins
Arts, Culture, Lifestyle
International Zone • Levon Sevunts
Eye on the Arctic • Eilís Quinn