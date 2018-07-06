Calgary Stampede: Greatest Outdoor Show on Earth

The 106th Calgary Stampede is now underway. It opened with the huge parade through downtown Calgary Alberta under hot sunny skies to a huge and enthusiastic crowd.

Billed as the greatest outdoor show on Earth, the entertainment event celebrating the western prairie lifestyle and heritage offers something for everyone, from exotic foods, to First Nations culture, to midway rides, to the world’s biggest rodeo prizes.

But the world has changed somewhat and security has been stepped up as well for an event that attracts well over a million visitors from around the world.

The event runs this year from July 6- 15.

