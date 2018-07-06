Celine Boda stands with her daughter as she poses for a photographer in Nedogo village near Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso February 16, 2018. The UN warns 5.8 million people in the Sahel region are in urgent need of food assistance (Luc Gnago/REUTERS)

UN agencies raise alarm over food crisis in Sahel region

By Levon Sevunts | english@rcinet.ca
Friday 6 July, 2018 , No Comments ↓

Share

The United Nations are sounding the alarm over a worsening food crisis in parts of West Africa’s Sahel region where drought, failed harvests and high food prices have hastened the arrival of the “lean season.”

Nearly six million people in Burkina Faso, Chad, Mali, Mauritania, Niger and Senegal are struggling to feed themselves and over 1.6 million children are at risk of severe acute malnutrition this year – a 50 per cent increase over the Sahel’s last major nutrition crisis in 2012.

David Bulman, a Canadian who heads the World Food Programme’s Burkina Faso office, said some of the worst-hit populations are in Burkina Faso and neighbouring war-torn Mali, where Canada is preparing to dispatch 250 peacekeepers throughout July and August.

“The rainy season last year was not very good and as a result the harvest wasn’t that great,” Bulman said in a phone interview from Toronto where he is spending a couple of weeks to visit family before returning to Burkina Faso.

“People harvested in October and their next harvest is going to be this October so by now there is about five per cent of the population, almost a million people who are running out of food.”

(click to listen to the full interview with David Bulman)

Listen
Funding shortfall

In Burkina Faso the WFP needs about $40 million but has raised only 30 per cent of that amount, said WFP country director David Bulman. (Photo courtesy of WFP)

The WFP is working with the UN Children’s Agency (UNICEF) to solve the malnutrition situation and ensure that people have enough to eat, while the UN’s Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) is working to make sure that farmers have enough seeds to plant for the new season and that the pastoralist communities have healthy livestock, Bulman said.

Regional governments were the first ones to respond to the situation, but the scale of the need exceeds their capacity to respond, he said.

But even the UN agencies in the area are facing huge budgetary constraints, Bulman said.

For example the WFP needs $285 million US to respond to the food crisis in the six hardest hit countries, but the agency has only 40 per cent of the sum, he said.

In Burkina Faso the WFP needs about $40 million but has raised only 30 per cent of that amount, Bulman said.

The agency is short of $28.4 million US to cover food and nutrition needs over the next six months in Burkina Faso alone.

‘Behind every number there is a face

People need help getting through the “lean season” from June to September until they collect their harvests in October, says WFP country director in Burkina Faso David Bulman (Photo courtesy of WFP)

The WFP plans to assist about 600,000 people in Burkina Faso while the local government and other agencies plan to take care of another 350,000 people.

The WFP has already reached about 200,000 people since May.

The WFP’s Burkina Faso office is also assisting thousands of refugees from neighbouring Mali.

Following the 2012 violence in northern Mali and consecutive deterioration of the security situation, thousands of families have sought refuge in Burkina Faso. WFP provides food and nutritional assistance to approximately 25,000 Malian refugees in Burkina Faso.

“You hear numbers like 954,000 people in need of emergency assistance, but behind every number there is a face,” Bulman said. “We help them through these next four months, which is a bit of a crisis period in the country and once we get through the four months and the new harvest comes in, they are OK.

“The rain is falling well in the country this year, so once they get through this crisis, most of these people will be autonomous again and taking care of themselves.”

Food crisis and extremism feeding off each other

The response to the food crisis in Burkina Faso, is further complicated by insecurity in the country’s north, a spillover from neighbouring Mali, Bulman said.

But then in turn, the food situation makes it easier for extremists who are trying to gain a foothold to recruit people in the area, he said. Fighters affiliated with the Islamic State extremist group and al-Qaida are active in the Sahel.

“Of course people are hungry and people are poor and these extremists then have a very easy situation to go out and recruit people because they can go out to people and offer them $50 or $100 and people don’t have any choice,” Bulman said. “They see that their children are sick and hungry so they are much more easy to recruit.”

Share
Tagged with: , , , ,
Posted in International

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿

LONG FORMAT

Search by

Category

Author

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine
Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
All smiles for the cameras as Prime Minister Trudeau travelled to Toronto to meet the newly installed Ontario Premier Doug Ford
Health, Internet, Science and Technology

Cyberbullying law offers options for victims

RCI | Français

Les Québécois font tout un plat avec leurs patates

RCI | Español

Invadir a Venezuela no es una opción dice activista venezolano en Canadá

RCI | 中文

难民太多，蒙特利尔非营利组织忙不过来

العربية | RCI

تدريب في كندا على ثقافة حقوق الإنسان لتعزيز حقوق ذوي الإعاقة في الأردن

Environment and Health • Lynn Desjardins
Arts, Culture, Lifestyle
International Zone • Levon Sevunts
Eye on the Arctic • Eilís Quinn