Milos Raonic advances to quarter finals at Wimbledon

Milos Raonic is the lone Canadian advancing on the grass at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, England.

The 6 foot 5 tennis star grew up in Thornhill, Ontario, just north of Toronto.

At 27, he’s currently ranked 32nd,

With serves that at one point clocked in at 141 mph, Raonic, the No. 13 seed, comfortably defeated unseeded Mackenzie McDonald in four sets, 6-3, 6-4, 6-7 (5), 6-2 and is now heading for his fourth Wimbledon quarter-final.

It was the 100th career grand slam match for Raonic, who’s had a challenging year health wise.

Wednesday he faces No. 9 seed John Isner in a match that will be a big draw for Canadian tennis fans.