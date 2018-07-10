Bombardier’s C-Series becomes Airbus’s A 220

Bombardier’s gems, the C-Series jets are getting more orders but under a new name.
Airbus officially renamed them the A220-100 and the larger A220-300.
The announcement was made today by a tweet from Airbus President Guillaume Faury.
Bombardier's C Series have been officially renamed the A220. (Christinne Muschi/Reuters)
