Valsartan molecule structure. Drugs containing valsartan are used to treat patients with high blood pressure to help prevent heart attacks and stroke. (iStock)

Health Canada recalls high blood pressure drugs containing valsartan due to cancer risk

Health Canada has ordered a recall of a commonly used medication used to treat high blood pressure because of fears an impurity found in the drugs may cause cancer with long-term exposure.

The recall affects several drugs containing the ingredient valsartan, Health Canada announced Tuesday.

Drugs containing valsartan are used to treat patients with high blood pressure to help prevent heart attacks and stroke.

An impurity, N-nitrosodimethylamine (NDMA), was found in the valsartan used in these products, the federal agency said.

The valsartan was supplied by Zhejiang Huahai Pharmaceuticals. NDMA is a potential human carcinogen, which means that it could cause cancer with long-term exposure.

Health Canada says patients taking the drug should check with their pharmacists to learn if their medicine is being recalled.

But the agency also said that anyone taking medication that contains valsartan should continue to take it unless told to stop by their doctor or pharmacist.

The recall affects five companies:

Affected products

Product name/Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient DIN Strength Lot #
TEVA-VALSARTAN/HCTZ TABLETS PP 30s 02357046 320/25 mg 35212731R
ACT-VALSARTAN 40MG FC TABLETS 100 02337487 40 mg K47338
ACT-VALSARTAN 80MG FC TABLETS 100 02337495 80 mg K45370
ACT-VALSARTAN 80MG FC TABLETS 100 02337495 80 mg K47652
ACT-VALSARTAN 80MG FC TABLETS 100 02337495 80 mg K47653
ACT-VALSARTAN 80MG FC TABLETS 100 02337495 80mg K47654
ACT-VALSARTAN 160MG FC TABLETS 100 02337509 160 mg K39691
ACT-VALSARTAN 160MG FC TABLETS 100 02337509 160 mg K44167
ACT-VALSARTAN 160MG FC TABLETS 100 02337509 160 mg K47657
ACT-VALSARTAN 160MG FC TABLETS 100 02337509 160 mg K47658
ACT-VALSARTAN 320MG FC TABLETS 100 02337517 320 mg K44166
ACT-VALSARTAN 320MG FC TABLETS 100 02337517 320 mg K45371
SANDOZ VALSARTAN 40 MG 02356740 40 mg All lots
SANDOZ VALSARTAN 80 MG 02356759 80 mg All lots
SANDOZ VALSARTAN 160 MG 02356767 160 mg All lots
SANDOZ VALSARTAN 320 MG 02356775 320 mg All lots
SANIS VALSARTAN 40 MG 02366940 40 mg All lots
SANIS VALSARTAN 80 MG 02366959 80 mg All lots
SANIS VALSARTAN 160 MG 02366967 160 mg All lots
SANIS VALSARTIN 320 MG 02366975 320 mg All lots
PRO DOC LIMITEE VALSARTAN 40 MG 02367726 40 mg All lots
PRO DOC LIMITEE VALSARTAN 80 MG 02367734 80 mg All lots
PRO DOC LIMITEE VALSARTAN 160 MG 02367742 160 mg All lots
PRO DOC LIMITEE VALSARTAN 320 MG 02367750 320 mg All lots
SIVEM PHARMACEUTICAL ULC VALSARTAN 40 MG 02384523 40 mg All lots
SIVEM PHARMACEUTICAL ULC VALSARTAN 80 MG 02384531 80 mg All lots
SIVEM PHARMACEUTICAL ULC VALSARTAN 160 MG 02384558 160 mg All lots
SIVEM PHARMACEUTICAL ULC VALSARTAN 320 MG 02384566 320 mg All lots
