Health Canada recalls high blood pressure drugs containing valsartan due to cancer risk

Health Canada has ordered a recall of a commonly used medication used to treat high blood pressure because of fears an impurity found in the drugs may cause cancer with long-term exposure.
The recall affects several drugs containing the ingredient valsartan, Health Canada announced Tuesday.
Drugs containing valsartan are used to treat patients with high blood pressure to help prevent heart attacks and stroke.
An impurity, N-nitrosodimethylamine (NDMA), was found in the valsartan used in these products, the federal agency said.
The valsartan was supplied by Zhejiang Huahai Pharmaceuticals. NDMA is a potential human carcinogen, which means that it could cause cancer with long-term exposure.
Health Canada says patients taking the drug should check with their pharmacists to learn if their medicine is being recalled.
But the agency also said that anyone taking medication that contains valsartan should continue to take it unless told to stop by their doctor or pharmacist.
The recall affects five companies:
Affected products
|Product name/Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient
|DIN
|Strength
|Lot #
|TEVA-VALSARTAN/HCTZ TABLETS PP 30s
|02357046
|320/25 mg
|35212731R
|ACT-VALSARTAN 40MG FC TABLETS 100
|02337487
|40 mg
|K47338
|ACT-VALSARTAN 80MG FC TABLETS 100
|02337495
|80 mg
|K45370
|ACT-VALSARTAN 80MG FC TABLETS 100
|02337495
|80 mg
|K47652
|ACT-VALSARTAN 80MG FC TABLETS 100
|02337495
|80 mg
|K47653
|ACT-VALSARTAN 80MG FC TABLETS 100
|02337495
|80mg
|K47654
|ACT-VALSARTAN 160MG FC TABLETS 100
|02337509
|160 mg
|K39691
|ACT-VALSARTAN 160MG FC TABLETS 100
|02337509
|160 mg
|K44167
|ACT-VALSARTAN 160MG FC TABLETS 100
|02337509
|160 mg
|K47657
|ACT-VALSARTAN 160MG FC TABLETS 100
|02337509
|160 mg
|K47658
|ACT-VALSARTAN 320MG FC TABLETS 100
|02337517
|320 mg
|K44166
|ACT-VALSARTAN 320MG FC TABLETS 100
|02337517
|320 mg
|K45371
|SANDOZ VALSARTAN 40 MG
|02356740
|40 mg
|All lots
|SANDOZ VALSARTAN 80 MG
|02356759
|80 mg
|All lots
|SANDOZ VALSARTAN 160 MG
|02356767
|160 mg
|All lots
|SANDOZ VALSARTAN 320 MG
|02356775
|320 mg
|All lots
|SANIS VALSARTAN 40 MG
|02366940
|40 mg
|All lots
|SANIS VALSARTAN 80 MG
|02366959
|80 mg
|All lots
|SANIS VALSARTAN 160 MG
|02366967
|160 mg
|All lots
|SANIS VALSARTIN 320 MG
|02366975
|320 mg
|All lots
|PRO DOC LIMITEE VALSARTAN 40 MG
|02367726
|40 mg
|All lots
|PRO DOC LIMITEE VALSARTAN 80 MG
|02367734
|80 mg
|All lots
|PRO DOC LIMITEE VALSARTAN 160 MG
|02367742
|160 mg
|All lots
|PRO DOC LIMITEE VALSARTAN 320 MG
|02367750
|320 mg
|All lots
|SIVEM PHARMACEUTICAL ULC VALSARTAN 40 MG
|02384523
|40 mg
|All lots
|SIVEM PHARMACEUTICAL ULC VALSARTAN 80 MG
|02384531
|80 mg
|All lots
|SIVEM PHARMACEUTICAL ULC VALSARTAN 160 MG
|02384558
|160 mg
|All lots
|SIVEM PHARMACEUTICAL ULC VALSARTAN 320 MG
|02384566
|320 mg
|All lots
Leave a Reply