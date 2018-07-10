Health Canada recalls high blood pressure drugs containing valsartan due to cancer risk

Health Canada has ordered a recall of a commonly used medication used to treat high blood pressure because of fears an impurity found in the drugs may cause cancer with long-term exposure.

The recall affects several drugs containing the ingredient valsartan, Health Canada announced Tuesday.

Drugs containing valsartan are used to treat patients with high blood pressure to help prevent heart attacks and stroke.

An impurity, N-nitrosodimethylamine (NDMA), was found in the valsartan used in these products, the federal agency said.

The valsartan was supplied by Zhejiang Huahai Pharmaceuticals. NDMA is a potential human carcinogen, which means that it could cause cancer with long-term exposure.

Health Canada says patients taking the drug should check with their pharmacists to learn if their medicine is being recalled.

But the agency also said that anyone taking medication that contains valsartan should continue to take it unless told to stop by their doctor or pharmacist.

The recall affects five companies:

Affected products