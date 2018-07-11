Greyhound, the biggest bus operator in Canada, shuttles 3.5 million passengers a year to 1,100 locations, many of them rural. (CBC)

Greyhound pulling out of western Canada

By Carmel Kilkenny | english@rcinet.ca
Wednesday 11 July, 2018 , No Comments ↓

Share

Greyhound Canada is ending its bus service in the western provinces of Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba for passengers and freight on October 31st.

In west-coast British Columbia, all but one route will be cancelled on the same day.

The announcement on Monday afternoon, came as a shock to many, although Greyhound has been vocal in recent years about the challenges it had in servicing many of these regions.

The name has been synonymous with getting around in much of Canada, but Greyhound now says it is just not financially viable any longer.

Greyhound passengers put their luggage on a the bus before departing from Vancouver, on Monday July 9, 2018. When the changes take effect at the end of October, Ontario and Quebec will be the only regions where the familiar running-dog logo will continue to grace Canadian highways. (CP/Darryl Dyck)

The decision raises questions about the right to transportation and further highlights the divide between urban and rural Canada.

Mark Garneau, the federal transportation minister, has not commented yet, but there are growing demands from the provinces affected, and NDP leader Jagmeet Singh has joined the voices demanding action to fill the gap Greyhound Canada is leaving.

400 Greyhound workers will lose their job when the buses stop in October.

Other people view the news as a major opportunity. Already, Kasper, a Thunder Bay bus service, has added a new route to Winnipeg, in Manitoba.

And Maritime Bus, a service in eastern Canada, is looking to expanding its service into western Canada.

There have been the other solutions proposed in terms of ride-sharing, van pools and on-demand transit.

(With files from CBC)

Share
Posted in Economy, Indigenous, Society

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 13:15 Montreal time, here
LONG FORMAT

Search by

Category

Author

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine
Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Economy, Indigenous, Society

Greyhound pulling out of western Canada

Economy, Environment, Health, Society

No letup in battle against Ontario forest fires.

Economy, Immigration & Refugees, International, Society

Bank of Canada raises interest rate

RCI | Français

Quatre générations de Canadiens portées par les ailes d'Air Canada

RCI | Español

Después de una ola de violencia desenfrenada una calma frágil reina en Haití

RCI | 中文

北约峰会特朗普舌战群雄

العربية | RCI

ما انعكاسات الحرب التجارية بين واشنطن وبكين على الأسواق المالية؟

Environment and Health • Lynn Desjardins
Arts, Culture, Lifestyle
International Zone • Levon Sevunts
Eye on the Arctic • Eilís Quinn