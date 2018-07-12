Africarnival this weekend in Edmonton, Alberta

Africarnival is the annual festival in the centre of Edmonton that provides a venue for the celebration of the city’s African cultures.

All 55 countries of the continent will be represented in the cuisine and entertainment beginning tomorrow, July 13th until Sunday evening the 15th.

Organisers say it is an opportunity to share their backgrounds with their neighbours in the provincial capital, as well as the next generation of Canadians of African descent.

Local author Yaa Serwaa Somuah, from Ghana, will be featured.