Amazon opening in centre in Ottawa

Amazon is going to become a landmark on the highway between Ottawa and Montreal.

The giant American on-line shopping site is opening a fulfilment centre just east of the capital region of Ottawa.

Right now it’s a field, but 1,500 construction workers will soon be on the job building the one-million-square-foot facility that will have 99 truck bays.

The distribution centre is the 8th Canada, but unlike the others, this one is intended as a hub for shipping large items such as household furniture, sporting equipment and gardening tools.

Over 600 employees will be needed initially, with the possibility of more employees in the future.

The company had cities the world over in a flurry of activity last fall when it was announced they were looking for a base for a second headquarters.

Of the 11 Canadian cities that bid, Toronto was the only location to make the final cut.

Now there are 20 contenders, 19 of them in the United States.

There’s still no word on when the announcement of the winner will take place.

It’s reported the chosen city will receive $5 billion (US) in investment and 50,000 jobs.