Friday the 13th biker rally: Port Dover tradition

Friday the 13th brings bikers, thousands and thousands of them, to the tiny town of Port Dover in Ontario.

Police estimate about 140,000 people, most of them with their bikes, will be milling about the Lake Erie community today.

They come from all over North America and even Europe.

“The little party that grew”

It’s a tradition that began in 1981, with Chris Simons, then the owner of the Biker’s Delight shop in Port Dover. 135 kilometres southwest of Toronto

He and a group of about 25 friends had such a great time at a local hotel on Friday November the 13th, they decided to continue.

In an interview with the CBC’s Rick Mercer, Simons described it as “the little party that grew”.

Lots of characters, like Thong man and Kowa-Zebra Lady never miss an occasion to park among the Harleys and Hondas, and even the Yamahas and Suzukis.

This time next week Port Dover will be back to its usual population of about 6,500 people.

This is the last gathering for 2018, the next event will take place on Friday the 13th of September, 2019.