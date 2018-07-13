The Indy cars come to Toronto this weekend, along with tens of thousands of fans. Photo shows Will Power racing in the 2016 Honda Indy. (Brian Cleary/Getty Images)

Indy-car racing: The big event in the big city

By Marc Montgomery | english@rcinet.ca
Friday 13 July, 2018 , No Comments ↓

Share

While Montreal has the Formula One racing event which attracts vast crowds to that city every year, Toronto is the place to be this weekend for car racing fans.

The Toronto Honda-Indy race takes place this weekend in Canada’s biggest city and is billed as the largest annual sporting event in the province with tens of thousands of people coming to watch the event and the associated entertainment features.

This is the 32nd year for the annual event which has only missed one year, 2008. In 2009 it was re-started as an almost entirely new event.

An Indy car driven by Helio Castroneves passes in front of the “Princess Gate” of the Canadian National Exhibition grounds in 2016, The Toronto race on city streets laid out in almost 2.9 km course. (Mark Blinch- CP)

Because the race is run on city streets down near the lake shore, traffic headaches in an already congested city are always made worse in the week leading up to this weekend’s races. While some certainly grumble about the inconvenience, there’s no doubt the event is a huge attraction and financial benefit to the city in addition to the international exposure,

The race also comes after a major police operation in the downtown yesterday. Police have said only that there was a credible threat without elaborating.

Security at any major public gathering anywhere has now become a real concern. Police presence will be slightly more visible along with other measures in order to take all precautions yet without becoming restrictive or obtrusive. Reporters at the event say visitors they’ve spoken to are not worried about security issues, merely excited to be at the race.

The race now in its 32 year, has only been won twice by a Canadian, and that was by the same man, Paul Tracy.  This year, four Canadians will be in the feature race, with at least two of them expected to perform very well.

One of three Canadians in the race, Zachary Claman de Melo will be driving the number 19 Honda. A rookie, he is not expected to win, but should do well (Canadian Press).

James Hinchcliffe grew up in Oakville, about an hour outside Toronto and part of the “Greater Toronto Area” and has raced several times at the Toronto event. He has just come off a couple of third place positions and a win just last weekend at the Iowa Corn 300.

His teammate for the Schmidt Peterson Motorsports team is Robert Wickens 29 of Guelph, Ontario.  Wickens will be a rookie on the Toronto Indy course, but is no stranger to winning having spent ten years racing in Europe and is currently sixth in the standings ahead of Hinchcliffe in eighth place.

The other Canadian is Zachary Claman de Melo, an Indy Car rookie from Montreal.  Earlier this year he was in the famous Indy 500 where he actually led for seven laps before running out of fuel on the last lap. He’s been driving for Dale Coyne Racing and will be driving the number 19 Paysafe Honda.

The race consists of 85 laps around the almost 2.9 kilometres course. Trials and associated race events start today, the main race goes on Sunday.

Additional information – sources.
Share
Tagged with: , , , ,
Posted in Arts and Entertainment, International, Society

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 13:15 Montreal time, here
LONG FORMAT

Search by

Category

Author

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine
Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Arts and Entertainment, International

Montreal’s World Film Festival in doubt

Arts and Entertainment, International, Society

Drake: bigger than the Beatles?

Arts and Entertainment, International, Society

Indy-car racing: The big event in the big city

RCI | Français

Le flamenco globe-trotter et innocent d'Alexandra Templier

RCI | Español

Canadá en las Américas Café 13-15 de julio

RCI | 中文

婴儿爽身粉中石棉导致卵巢癌：强生公司被判处赔偿原告46.9亿美元

العربية | RCI

هل هي الفصول الأخيرة من الحرب السورية؟

Environment and Health • Lynn Desjardins
Arts, Culture, Lifestyle
International Zone • Levon Sevunts
Eye on the Arctic • Eilís Quinn