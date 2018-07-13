The LINK Online July 13-14-15, 2018

Your hosts, Carmel, Levon, Er Shen, and Marc

Violence against school teachers: worrisome and growing concern

The Canadian Teachers Federation represents over 230,000 teachers in Canada from kindergarten to grade 12.

The CTF was becoming concerned about increasing talk of violence against schoolteachers in their classrooms. It decided to conduct a review of various studies by its member organisations across Canada, and some from the U.S, to determine the extent of the issue.

The results are concerning with a majority of teachers indicating they’d had been victims of some form of violence in their careers, from verbal abuse, to having objects thrown at them, to actually physical attacks.

And the situation appears to be getting worse. The report noted that classrooms today aren’t what they were ten or even five years ago and in this excerpt of the longer interview I asked CTF president Mark Ramsankar, about a comment in the report that classrooms are not the same as they were even a few years ago.

Teepee protest in Saskatchewan

Aboriginal people in Saskatchewan have set up a protest camp near the provincial legislature in Regina, the capital of Saskatchewan.

The protest involves several issues, from justice concerns in the legal system, to an over-representation of Indigenous children in the foster care system. While protesters had one meeting with several government ministers last week, they were hoping for another. The Premier says that won’t take place and is saying the camp should be dismantled.

Carmel spoke with Judy Hughes, a member of the Saskatchewan Aboriginal Women’s Circle and of the Native Women’s Association of Canada. They spoke about the origin and goals of the camp.

Children haunted by memories of war and conflict violence

The fighting against Daesh (isis) in Iraq, was intense and bitter. This was perhaps even more so in the major city of Mosul. A year after the city was liberated, it seems that many of the children are still experiencing fear and emotional problems.

This can range from depression and extreme anxiety to fear of going out into the street unaccompanied.

Levon spoke with Bill Chambers, CEO of the non-governmental humanitarian aid group, Save the Children-Canada.