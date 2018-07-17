Soaring health care needs for seniors require big money, say doctors

A huge proportion of Canada’s population is getting old and the country’s doctors are urging the federal government to increase funding to meet their health care needs. Health care is free for patients in Canada and is funded by the federal and provincial or territorial governments.

Canada’s population in 2017 was 36.7 million. While those over the age of 65 account for one-fifth of the population, they consume about half the health care costs, notes a news release from the Canadian Medical Association which represents doctors.

Billions more needed for seniors’ health care

It goes on to say an additional 5.1 million Canadians are expected to reach the age of 65 by the year 2026. An analysis for the association suggests the health care system will need an additional $93 billion over the next decade to care for them. That is the equivalent of almost two per cent of all provincial and territorial government spending.

The association is asking the federal government to top up the funding it gives to the provinces and territories for health care by $21.1 billion over the next 10 years to help them meet the health needs of an aging population.