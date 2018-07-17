Tourists are coming to the remote hamlet of Tuktoyaktuk and one couple even chose to get married there recently. (Mario De Ciccio/Radio-Canada)

New highway brings tourists to an isolated hamlet on the Arctic Ocean

By Lynn Desjardins | english@rcinet.ca
Tuesday 17 July, 2018 , No Comments ↓

Share

Tourism is up in the tiny town of Tuktoyaktuk after a highway was completed in November 2017 linking it with the town of Inuvik in the Northwest Territories. CBC reports that 30 to 50 vehicles are driving the highway each day to the community of 900 people on the shores of the Arctic Ocean.

“We are getting an unbelievable amount of people,” said Tuktoyaktuk Mayor Merven Gruben to reporter Mackenzie Scott. “I never expected this big of [a] turnout.”

The town projects there could be up to 10,000 people visiting this year.

A map of Canada illustrates the great distances between cities and how remote Tuktoyaktuk is. (Google maps)

How far is that?

The astonishing thing about this story is that it compels one to look at a map and realize just how huge Canada is. While it only takes about 2.5 hours to drive from Inuvik to Tuktoyaktuk, the closest city to Inuvik is Whitehorse, some 1,226 km away. And Whitehorse is still pretty far away from Edmonton at 1,991 km.

I live in Montreal, which is almost 3,580 km from Edmonton. So if you do the math, you’ll see that I am not in a hurry to drive to Tuktoyaktuk.

Tourists look at fish being smoked. Sales of fish and crafts are up in Tuktoyaktuk. Mackenzie Scott/CBC)

Good for people and business, says mayor

That said, Canadians and people from all over the world are travelling one way or another to Inuvik and driving to Tuktoyaktuk. While the mayor says “the infrastructure is not ready…we are more than willing to take the people in regardless.” Gruben says tourism is good for business and good for the community, particularly for young people.

Winding highway.

The $300-million highway between Tuktoyaktuk and Inuvik was completed in November 2017. (Submitted by James MacKenzie/Department of Transportation)

Share
Tagged with: , , , , , ,
Posted in Society

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 13:15 Montreal time, here
LONG FORMAT

Search by

Category

Author

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine
Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Economy, International, Internet, Science and Technology, Society

Start-Up Fest Montreal: bigger and better

RCI | Français

Santé des aînés: 93 milliards de dépenses en perspective

RCI | Español

Ottawa financiará albergues para solicitantes de refugio en Toronto

RCI | 中文

特鲁多针锋相对谈俄国，特朗普在各方抨击面前罕见改口

العربية | RCI

قراءة في أداء الرئيس الأميركي في هلسنكي أمس

Environment and Health • Lynn Desjardins
Arts, Culture, Lifestyle
International Zone • Levon Sevunts
Eye on the Arctic • Eilís Quinn