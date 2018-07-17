Among the sharks featured on Canadian stamps is the mako which is the fastest shark in the world. (Canada Post)

Sharks of Canada featured on postage stamps

By Lynn Desjardins | english@rcinet.ca
Tuesday 17 July, 2018 , No Comments ↓

Share

Many Canadians don’t realize it, but there are more than 30 species of sharks swimming in the waters off Canada and now, the postal service has issued stamps featuring five of them.

Sharks from each of Canada’s three coasts

Who knew Canada has great whites swimming off its western coast? They are featured on the stamps as are basking sharks, also from the west coast. Those featured from the east coast are blue sharks and mako sharks, and from northern waters, the Greenland sharks.

Warren Joyce says sharks don’t really want to eat you. (Warren Joyce/Fisheries and Oceans Canada)

Listen
Older than dinosaurs

“These amazing creatures…have been on earth longer than the dinosaurs, for over 400 million years,” says Warren Joyce, a shark researcher with the government’s department responsible for fisheries and oceans. He was among those consulted by Canada Post for this project.

“The biggest (misconception)…is, if people think there is a shark in the water that the shark is going to eat them. Most of the shark species in the world are just eating things like small fish and small squid. We’re not their main prey.”

The blue shark is native to the Atlantic Ocean and swims around Newfoundland, the Bay of Fundy and the Gulf of St. Lawrence. (Warren Joyce/Fisheries and Oceans Canada)

Very fast and very old sharks featured

Among the interesting facts about the featured sharks is the fact that the shortfin mako is the fastest shark in the world hitting speed of up to 50 kilometres an hour, usually when attacking. And the Greenland shark is among the longest-living vertebrates with some having reached 400 years old. Warren studies porbeagle sharks which were not included but are unique because they have the ability to regulate their body temperature enabling them to seek prey in cold and warm waters. This he says, makes them more like mammals than fish.

Overfishing, pollution are greatest threats

The biggest threat to sharks is overfishing, not necessarily in Canadian waters, but in international waters with no direct regulations to protect them, says Joyce. Following close behind is pollution. Open-water sharks are attracted to things that float and can ingest plastic which either interferes with their growth or can kill them.

Warren is pleased that Canada Post is featuring sharks on some stamps. “I really hope that people are interested in them and that they take the time to learn more about these amazing creatures.”

The five shark stamps were issued by Canada Post on July 13, 2018.

Share
Tagged with: , , ,
Posted in Environment

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 13:15 Montreal time, here
LONG FORMAT

Search by

Category

Author

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine
Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Economy, International, Internet, Science and Technology, Society

Start-Up Fest Montreal: bigger and better

RCI | Français

Santé des aînés: 93 milliards de dépenses en perspective

RCI | Español

Ottawa financiará albergues para solicitantes de refugio en Toronto

RCI | 中文

特鲁多针锋相对谈俄国，特朗普在各方抨击面前罕见改口

العربية | RCI

قراءة في أداء الرئيس الأميركي في هلسنكي أمس

Environment and Health • Lynn Desjardins
Arts, Culture, Lifestyle
International Zone • Levon Sevunts
Eye on the Arctic • Eilís Quinn