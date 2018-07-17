TSB investigates CP train derailment in western Quebec

Canada’s Transportation Safety Board is investigating after an eastbound Canadian Pacific freight train derailed Monday evening near the small town of Saint-Polycarpe, about 70 kilometres west of Montreal, with at least 20 rail cars jumping the track.

There were no injuries but the derailment, which happened at about 7 p.m., caused a leak of vegetable oil from one of the cars.

The leak was quickly contained, said Andy Cummings, a spokesperson for CP.

“We will take the steps necessary to remediate and restore the environment as quickly as possible,” Cummings said in an email. “Personnel on scene have not identified any other leaks.”

Quebec Environment Ministry spokesman Stéphane Dégarie said 25 of the 95 cars derailed.

Some of the cars were carrying diesel and propane.

Derailment dredges up memories of Lac-Mégantic disaster

One of the propane tankers is at the bottom of a nearby river, said Saint-Polycarpe Mayor Jean-Yves Poirier.

He said it’s fortunate nothing caught fire or exploded.

“We can’t help but think about Lac-Mégantic when these incidents happen,” Poirier told CBC News, referring to the deadly train derailment in the town of Lac-Mégantic that killed 47 people almost exactly five years ago.

“Every day, all sorts of merchandise crosses through the town that then crisscrosses municipalities all over Canada. The country was built on the railway network, so we have to deal with it.”

Cummings said CP immediately notified local authorities and dispatched personnel and equipment to the site.

“Work is now under way at the site, in consultation with local first responders and regulatory agencies,” Cummings said. “Safety will be the priority as work progresses at the site.”

CP is conducting a full investigation into the cause of the incident, he added.

Some freight traffic is temporarily staged locally while personnel work to reopen the rail line, Cummings said. There is no impact on the passenger train service by VIA Rail.

With files from CBC News