A Festival of Elvis!

Thousands set to Shake, Rattle, and Roll an Ontario town

Dozens or more Elvii (?) and literally tens of thousands of fans are set to descend upon a small Ontario town this month.

Collingwood is a picturesque town on the shore of Georgian Bay about two hours drive (if the traffic’s not too heavy) north of Toronto.

World’s Biggest Elvis Festival

For the 24th year, it will be home to what is billed as the world’s biggest gatherings of Elvis tribute artists taking place at the end of July, this year the weekend of the 27th to the 29th.

With free outdoor shows, and big Vegas style interior shows, it also features, a “dance to the legends”- with music and tributes to Tom Jones, Patsy Cline, Dion, Jerry Lee Lewis and others,

There will be Elvis discussions, street parties, gospel shows, and of course more Elvis memorabilia to purchase then you can imagine.

Elvis tribute artists (ETA’s) an fans come from all over North America and abroad to take part in the venue which will include over 20 professional ETA, at leas that many non-professionals, more than a dozen past “champions”, competitors in the Canadian Star challenge, and a number of street artists striving for recognition.

Oh and lots of huge belt buckles and spangly jump-suits as well.

