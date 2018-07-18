Flooding and storm surges have washed away homes in Honduras and rendered farmland useless. (Christopher Popowycz/CUSO)

Climate change wrecks Honduran community, Canadian sounds alarm

By Lynn Desjardins | english@rcinet.ca
Wednesday 18 July, 2018 , No Comments ↓

Share

In northwestern Honduras, increasing storm surges and flooding have eroded almost half a kilometer of coast washing homes out to sea and ruining the land for farming. Hundreds of families have moved away and the 84 that remain “will face tremendous peril” and need to leave immediately, according to the Canadian non-profit development organization CUSO International. This is a situation facing more and more in communities around the world.

Christopher Popowycz says one global study has ranked Honduras the country most affected by climate change.

Listen
Flooding worsens, storms intensify

The effects of climate change are escalating. “The area…(is) prone to flooding…The flooding season is becoming increasingly more intense every single year,” says Christopher Popowycz, a Canadian watershed engineer and volunteer with CUSO.

“The storms increase in intensity, so you have higher storm surges, you have longer, more precipitation…falling. There’s also the global sea level…rising.”

Adding to the problem was an earthquake in 2009 which sank 470 acres of arable land around the community of Las Barras to below sea level. Since then, verdant wetlands have become unusable salt marshes and people can no longer farm the rice, beans and yucca that sustained them in the past.

Trees that were on shore are now inundated and dying. (Christopher Popowycz/CUSO)
‘More homes are going to be wrecked’

“With the coming rain this season in November, December and January, more people are going to be displaced, more homes are going to be wrecked. And we decided as an organization that we needed to bring international attention to this specific community because unfortunately there is a lack of interest. A lot of people just don’t know what’s happening,” says Popowycz.

The community has dwindling hope that the government will provide help. So, Popowycz has started a go-fund-me campaign to try to raise the $150,000 US needed to buy new properties further inland for the displaced families.

“It’s really not a lot of money to help save a community and to bring international attention to climate change and climate-displaced persons, because we’re going to be hearing about this more and more every single year.”

Adding to the misery of the people of Las Barras, flooding has brought garbage to the eroding shores. (Christopher Popowycz/CUSO)

Share
Tagged with: , , , ,
Posted in Environment, International, Society

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 13:15 Montreal time, here
LONG FORMAT

Search by

Category

Author

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine
Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Environment, Internet, Science and Technology

Ottawa invests $3M in endangered whale research

International, Internet, Science and Technology

A cyber attack, serious data breach, and ransom demand

RCI | Français

Plus de la moitié des Canadiens voit la pauvreté augmenter dans sa collectivité

RCI | Español

La eminente neurocientífica que a los 100 años da clases en McGill

RCI | 中文

特鲁多改组内阁为明年大选造势

لوزيرة ميلاني جولي تتسلم حقائب السياحة واللغتين الرسميتين والفرنكوفونية بين جوستان ترودو وجولي باييت/راديو كنداالعربية | RCI

مؤتمر الفرنكوفونية الكندية: اهتمام بتشجيع الهجرة الفرنكوفونية والخدمات

Environment and Health • Lynn Desjardins
Arts, Culture, Lifestyle
International Zone • Levon Sevunts
Eye on the Arctic • Eilís Quinn