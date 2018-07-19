A beautiful National Park expands

Millions of dollars purchase adds over 13 square kilometres to popular park

It is among the most beautiful and accessible National Parks in Canada.

The Bruce Peninsula stretches out from the land to divide Lake Huron and Georgian Bay.

The Bruce Peninsula National Park’s location just a couple of hours drive from southern Ontario and the most populated region of the country makes it very accessible to millions.

The area is a highly attractive recreational area known for magnificent beaches in summer and is also an attraction for divers due to the many old shipwrecks in the area. In winter the region attracts skiers to the nearby hills of Collingwood.

The 154 square kilometre Bruce Peninsula National Park is on the tip of the peninsula was established in 1987 and features many unique geological features along with a variety of flora and fauna

It forms part of the Niagara Escarpment, one of 13 UNESCO World Biosphere Reserves in Canada and stretchs south to the Niagara River

Because of its location relatively close to highly populated regions and as a highly desired cottage area, the land has become extremely valuable.

A rare opportunity to buy a large parcel bordering the park came up and Parks Canada took the opportunity to buy the 13.2 sauare kilometer plot, which had been listed at over $20 million.

The final purchase price has not been revealed as the transaction is not fully completed.

The money to buy the virtually unspoiled land came from a federal budget allocation of over a billion dollars set aside to protect nature, parks and other wilderness areas. The Bruce Trail Conservancy also contributed to the purchase