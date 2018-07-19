Inuit food, language, art featured at Montreal festival

Concordia University in Montreal will hold its third annual Tillitarniit festival celebrating Indigenous people of Canada’s north on August 2 to 4, 2018. It used to be a film festival but this year will expand to include musical performances, games, films storytelling and more.

Storytelling will be at the heart of the festival. “The focus is on stories that Inuit have told for centuries and how today’s Inuit artists, storytellers and filmmakers are reinterpreting them,” reads a news release.

There is a month-long exhibition on Inuit dolls and stories.

The festival takes place at Concordia University’s downtown campus and is admission is free.