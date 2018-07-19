Liberal MP Jim Carr hugs Prime Minister Justin Trudeau after being sworn in as Minister of International Trade during a ceremony at the residence of the Governor General, Rideau Hall in Ottawa on July 18, 2018 (Justin Tang- The Canadian Press)

The federal government cabinet shuffle.

By Marc Montgomery | english@rcinet.ca
Thursday 19 July, 2018 , No Comments ↓

International trade, pipelines, illegal migrants and other issues were beginning to mount up against the Canadian government.

Two-thirds into its mandate the federal Liberal government has moved around its cabinet ministers in a move commonly known as a “shuffle”.

This is seen as an effort to remove underperforming ministers out of difficult areas, promote members in geographically strategic regions, and set up ministers for an election campaign to start in about a year’s time.

Jordan Press is a parliamentary reporter for the newswire service, the Canadian Press.

Listen

The “shuffle” comes as several contentious issues are growing, One is the continuing and growing dispute over illegal border migration which has seen thousands of migrants walking across the undefended border with the U.S to claim asylum and the growing costs involved.

Jordan Press, Parliamentary reporter with The Canadian Press (supplied)

There has also been a growing dissent over the likelihood of a federal carbon tax, a trade dispute with the U.S., the Prime Minister’s own troubles with an alleged groping incident with a female reporter many years ago, the pipeline vs environment debate and public funds used to buy the highly contentious Kinder Morgan line, and a number of other issues.

Ex-Chief of the Toronto Police, Bill Blair is sworn in as Minister of Border Security and Organized Crime Reduction during a swearing in ceremony at Rideau Hall in Ottawa on Wednesday, July 18, 2018 (Justin Tang- The Canadian Press)

The newly elected government of Ontario is also in strong disagreement with a number of federal policies. The province is a critical concern for the government due to the number of federal seats in the province.

One of the highly divisive issues is Trudeau’s support for the Kinder Morgan pipeline in spite of his stated support for the environment. Earlier this year anti-pipeline protesters in Vancouver held his picture coated with oil, (Darryl Dyck-Canadian Press)

In this shuffle, Trudeau has increased cabinet from 30 to 35 ministers as new positions were created to reduce the load on some other ministers and strategically indicate to certain groups that the Liberals are paying attention to them.

The shuffle comes as Prime Minister Trudeau sets up for the 2019 election and to give the new ministers at least a year to find their way in new functions.

At least one pollster shows Trudeau’s popularity continuing to hover around 40 per cent (41%) and on a slight downward trend with disapproval slightly higher at 48 per cent.

