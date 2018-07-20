New rules could jeopardize whale-watching tours leaving from the arctic community of Churchill, Manitoba. (Lazy Bear Expeditions/CTV News)

Beluga tour operators protest new government regulations

By Lynn Desjardins | english@rcinet.ca
Friday 20 July, 2018 , No Comments ↓

Share

Tour operators in the northern town of Churchill, Manitoba say new government rules to protect whales could put them out of business. Regulations were announced in June 2018 obliging vessels to keep a distance from whales, porpoises and dolphins.

The rules were drafted after several whales were killed by ship strikes in the distant St. Lawrence Estuary in southern Quebec. But the tour operators argue their situation is very different and that the regulations should not apply to them.

Beluga whales are curious and it could be impossible to keep them away from tour boats, say tour operators. (Oceans North/CBC)

‘Beluga whales are very social’

“Beluga whales are very social, and they approach our boats as soon as they leave dock, and kayakers and snorkelers as soon as they are in the water. It is not possible for tour operators to keep 50 metres distant, let alone 100 metres, from the Belugas,” said Wally Daudrich, chair of the Churchill Beluga Whale Tour Operator Association in a news release.

“It looks to us like the only way for tour operators to comply is not to put boats, kayaks or snorkelers in the water. Further, for at least one of our members, snorkeling with Belugas represents two thirds of their business. Turning away guests who want to engage in these kinds of interaction would shutter our family-run businesses,” added Daudrich.

People photographing belugas.

Whale-watching tours provide jobs and revenue for the ailing town of Churchill. (Lazy Bear Expeditions/CTV News)

Tourists are already on the way

The association has written to the government to ask for an exemption to the rules for its members, but has so far received no reply. Tour operators say notice of the new regulations was sudden and they had already booked tours and purchased supplies and equipment for the coming season.

The operators say they are not a threat to belugas and that their presence discourages hunting which they maintain is the real danger to the animals.

Jobs, businesses at risk

If the tour operators are found to contravene the regulations and get too close to the whales, they are liable for fines up to $500,000 under Canada’s Fisheries Act.

They estimate the new regulations put at risk some 200 jobs and up to $10 million of economic activity in Churchill. The town is already suffering economic hardship after a vital rail link to the south was washed out and it’s port was shuttered.

Share
Tagged with: , , , , ,
Posted in Society

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿

LONG FORMAT

Search by

Category

Author

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine
Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
International, Internet, Science and Technology, Politics

Canada to host global summit on open government in 2019

Immigration & Refugees, International, Society

Syrian children denied access to humanitarian aid

RCI | Français

Les effets d’une Coupe du monde sur le soccer canadien

RCI | Español

Canadá amplía recolección de huellas dactilares y fotos de extranjeros que vienen a Canadá

RCI | 中文

网络广播 2018/07/20-21-22

العربية | RCI

ما الذي يعيق تشكيل حكومة في لبنان بعد شهريْن ونصف على الانتخابات؟

Environment and Health • Lynn Desjardins
Arts, Culture, Lifestyle
International Zone • Levon Sevunts
Eye on the Arctic • Eilís Quinn