The LINK Online July 20-21-22, 2018

Canada – U.S. trade war: U.S launches WTO attack against Canadian counter-tariffs

The U.S. has imposed tariffs on steel and aluminum imports from Canada. In retaliation for what it sees as unfair tariffs, Canada in turn slapped tariffs on a long list of U.S. products even as it sought a ruling from the World Trade Organisation.

The U.S. in response has now taken Canada to the WTO as well to contest those Canadian counter-tariffs, saying they contravene international trade laws.

Levon spoke to Mark Busch, a professor of international trade and diplomacy at Georgetown University in Washington, about what WTO rules say of this whole thing.

Sharks in Canada

It seems a substantial number of Canadians don’t realise that this country has a lot of sharks swimming off its coasts. In fact, there are sharks in the waters of all three coasts: Atlantic, Pacific, and Arctic.

To help educate people, Canada has issued striking new stamps showing some of the species of sharks found in Canadian waters.

Lynn spoke with Warren Joyce, a researcher with the government department responsible for fisheries and oceans and who was among those that Canada Post consulted for the new stamps.

Federal government cabinet shuffle – why shuffle?

This week, Canada’s Liberal Party government did what many governments do part-way through their mandate: they moved some cabinet ministers around, some being demoted, and some promoted.

In this case Trudeau added five new ministries to his cabinet and also redistributed some of the responsibilities among the ministers.

Marc spoke to Jordan Press who follows the ins and outs of government daily as the Parliamentary reporter for the Canadian Press newswire service and begins in this excerpt with a question about the purpose of these “shuffles”.