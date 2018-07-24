AFN convention underway to chose new leader

Assembly of First Nations (AFN) delegates are in Vancouver today preparing to vote in the new chief.

Perry Bellegarde, the incumbent, is facing some strong competition from the other four candidates.

There is a lot of hand shaking and T-shirts being distributed as the chiefs from all 635 First Nations gather to cast their votes.

More than 2,000 First Nations leaders, elders and youth are registered to attend the assembly’s annual general assembly, but only the chiefs, or their proxies, can vote.

We’ll follow up on the develppments tomorrow.