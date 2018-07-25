The eastern loggerhead shrike is one of the fastest-declining birds in North America. (Vincent Luk/Evermaven)

Unique, predatory song bird habitat protected

By Lynn Desjardins | english@rcinet.ca
Wednesday 25 July, 2018 , No Comments ↓

Share

A non-profit conservation group has purchased 31 hectares of land in the province of Ontario that is a nesting site for the endangered eastern loggerhead shrike. The acquisition expands the Nature Conservancy of Canada’s Napanee Plain Alvar Nature Reserve to 121 hectares.

The migratory shrike is One of North America’s few predatory song birds and is one of the fastest-declining bird species on the continent. It uses its strong, hooked beak to impale its prey of large insects on thorns or barbed wire fences. It requires large areas of open terrain to nest.  It’s believed that that there are only 17 breeding pairs left.

The Napanee Plain is a rich complex of wetlands, forests, lakes, grasslands and rare limestone plains called alvars. (Vincent Luk/Evermaven)

Land is home to other important species

The area is also home to other creatures listed on the federal government’s Species At Risk Act including the eastern meadowlark, the lease bittern and juniper sedge. The area is rich in wetlands, forest, lakes, grassland and alvars, which are rare limestone plains with thin or no soil.

This new piece of land was sold to the NCC by Dr. Kenneth Ockenden and will be named for his late wife, Irene. She was originally from Estonia which is home to other alvars.

The purchase was made with funding from the Canadian government and money raised through local individuals and businesses.

Share
Tagged with: , , ,
Posted in Environment

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 13:15 Montreal time, here
LONG FORMAT

Search by

Category

Author

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine
Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Indigenous, International, Internet, Science and Technology

SpaceX brings Nunavut faster internet

RCI | Français

Filage du textile : les Vikings n’auraient pas inspiré les anciens Inuits

RCI | Español

Declaración de Israel como estado judío: la crítica de Susana Khalil

RCI | 中文

特朗普是认真的吗？美国贸易战背后的逻辑

جاغميت سينغ زعيم الحزب الديمقراطي الجديد /Fred Chartrand/CPالعربية | RCI

قراءة في التحديات التي تواجه الديمقراطيين الجدد وزعيمهم

Environment and Health • Lynn Desjardins
Arts, Culture, Lifestyle
International Zone • Levon Sevunts
Eye on the Arctic • Eilís Quinn