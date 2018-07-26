Amazon adding another centre in Caledon, Ontario

Amazon is opening yet another fulfilment centre, this one just north of Toronto, in Caledon, Ontario.

This announcement comes on the heels of the recent announcement of a similar centre just outside of Ottawa, Ontario.

In Caledon, a one-million square foot facility will provide about 800 full-time jobs, most for people employed to select, pack and ship electronics, books, and toys.

For the Seattle-based e-commerce giant, this will be the sixth centre in Ontario, the most populous province in Canada. and the ninth in Canada.

The Caledon site is expected to be open by the end of 2019, making it the ninth centre in the country.

Meanwhile, Amazon continues the search for a base for its second North American headquarters.

Toronto is the only Canadian city that made the short list for the “HQ2”. That decision is expected sometime this year.