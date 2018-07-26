Kanata cancelled in Paris

Kanata, the theatrical production by Robert Lepage, that was to open in Paris, France in December, has been cancelled.

According to a statement today from Ex Machina, Lepage’s production company, the cancellation is due to the fact that some of the North American co-producers withdrew from the project.

The move comes in the wake of protests from Canadian indigenous groups who questioned the lack of indigenous artists in the play.

Kanata, which is Lepage’s exploration of the early settler history, was to open in December at the Théâtre du Soleil in Paris.