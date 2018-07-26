The Syncrude plant at Ft McMurray, Alberta. The Trudeau government’s federal carbon pricing plan is expected to come into effect next January, and it would apply to provinces that the federal government believes have not put in place adequate plans to cut carbon emissions. (Jason Franson/THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Two-thirds of Canadians say provinces should have the final say on carbon tax

By Levon Sevunts | english@rcinet.ca
Thursday 26 July, 2018 , 0 Comments ↓

Share

With Saskatchewan and Ontario fighting a national carbon tax plan imposed by the Liberal government of Prime Minister Trudeau, new research suggests that a majority of Canadians believe that provinces should have the final say on how to reduce carbon emissions.

The Trudeau government’s federal carbon pricing plan is expected to come into effect next January, and it would apply to provinces that the federal government believes have not put in place adequate plans to cut carbon emissions.

But two-in-three Canadians (64 per cent) believe it should be the provinces that decide how to reduce emissions, not Ottawa, according to a new Angus Reid Institute poll, released Thursday.

The rest, (36 per cent) say the federal government should have the power to implement its own plan if necessary.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford, left, and Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe talk with reporters as the Canadian premiers meet in St. Andrews, N.B. on Thursday, July 19, 2018. Ford and Moe have agreed to fight the federal government plan to impose a carbon tax. (Andrew Vaughan/THE CANADIAN PRESS)

The specific ways Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe and his newly-elected Ontario Premier Doug Ford have gone about challenging the federal plan are perceived differently.

Seven-in-ten Canadians (72 per cent), including nearly 88 per cent of those in Saskatchewan say Moe is right to challenge the Trudeau plan in court, arguing that his province has its own plan in place.

By contrast, half of Canadians (51 per cent), and slightly over half of Ontarians (55 per cent) say that Ford’s recent decision to end Ontario’s cap and trade program was the right one.

The poll also shows that the overwhelming majority of past Conservative voters (82 per cent) say the provinces should maintain jurisdictional control of carbon pricing. Past Liberal and New Democratic Party (NDP) voters are evenly divided on the issues.

Less than half of Canadians (45 per cent) support the federal carbon tax plan. This is relatively unchanged from last year (44 per cent) but represents a significant drop from 56 per cent support for the idea in 2015, when the Liberal government swept to power.

Just over half of Canadians (56 per cent) say global warming is real, and primarily caused by human industrial activity. One-in-five (20 per cent) say it is real but caused by natural processes. The rest are split between uncertainty (11 per cent) or outright disagreement (14 per cent), the poll shows.

Share
Tagged with: , , ,
Posted in Environment, Politics, Society

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 13:15 Montreal time, here
LONG FORMAT

Search by

Category

Author

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine
Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Arts and Entertainment, Indigenous, International, Society

Kanata cancelled in Paris

Economy, International, Internet, Science and Technology, Society

Amazon adding another centre in Caledon, Ontario

RCI | Français

Haïti en Folie: quatre jours de frénésie culturelle créole à Montréal

RCI | Español

Avances para salvar a la ballena franca glacial de la extinción

RCI | 中文

跨山输油管是否会成为特朗普向加拿大施压的新武器？

العربية | RCI

قراءة في الهجمات الدامية أمس على محافظة السويداء السورية

Environment and Health • Lynn Desjardins
Arts, Culture, Lifestyle
International Zone • Levon Sevunts
Eye on the Arctic • Eilís Quinn