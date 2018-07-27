Canada marks 65th anniversary of Korean War Armistice

Canada will honour the ultimate sacrifice of 516 Canadian soldiers killed on the battlefields of the Korean Was as the country marks today the 65th anniversary of the armistice that ended the fighting but is yet to result in a formal peace treaty between the two Koreas.

More than 26,000 Canadians fought in the Korean War from 1950 to 1953 in what is arguably one of the least known Canadian military engagements among the larger Canadian public.

The war began on June 25, 1950 when some 75,000 soldiers from the North Korean People’s Army poured across the 38th parallel, the boundary between the Soviet-backed Democratic People’s Republic of Korea to the north and the pro-Western Republic of Korea to the south.

The communist troops rapidly advanced southwards trapping South Korean and American troops in a small perimeter around the port of Pusan.

The United Nations was quick to respond and immediately encouraged its members to support the South. Canada was among several nations, including Great Britain, Australia, India, New Zealand and South Africa, that responded to the UN call to send troops to Korea.

China entered the war on the side of North Korea in the fall of 1950.

The Royal Canadian Navy’s warships Her Majesty’s Canadian Ships (HMCS) Cayuga, Athabaskan, and Sioux were in theatre by August 1950.

The first Canadian ground troops reached the front line in February 1951.

By April of that year Canadians were involved in fighting to holding back both the Chinese and North Korean advance in the Kapyong Valley, alongside their American, Australian, New Zealand, and British allies.

Canadian fighter pilots would eventually serve on exchange duty with USAF squadrons, while No. 426 Squadron airlifted troops and supplies from North America to Japan.

During the first half of 1951 fighting stalled and armistice negotiations began in July. However, the negotiations achieved little initial success and the opposing armies continued to face each other in trenches with about a kilometre of no man’s land separating the combatants for the next two years.

The armistice was finally signed on July 27, 1953 in the village of Panmunjom.

About 7,000 Canadian troops would continue to serve in Korea in peace support roles after the signing of the Armistice, the last of them departing in 1957.