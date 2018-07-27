Seth Rogen: the new voice of Vancouver transit system

Seth Rogen reminding you to take your feet down off the seats: imagine!

That’s what public transit riders in Vancouver will be enjoying soon.

“I was thrilled”

The popular actor, born and raised in Vancouver, was asked to step into the role of “guest voice” following the demise of “the voice of God”.

Morgan Freeman was originally intended for the role, but allegations of sexual misconduct made public in May, cost him the job.

“Yo, if they need a replacement now let me know,” tweeted Rogen, in reply on May 24th, to Vancouver Sun reporter Stephanie Ip’s suggestion.

This past Thursday, another tweet.

“Hey Vancouver, it’s Seth. Here’s a tip to make your transit ride even more awesome,” he says in a promotional video released by Translink.

“I know your bag is probably very nice and you care deeply for it, but that doesn’t mean it needs its own seat.”

Rogen splits his time between California and downtown Vancouver and said he grew up using public transit and still takes it when he’s in town.

About the gig, Rogen said, “I was thrilled.”

“I am honestly always looking for ways to participate in Canadian culture,” he said.

For their part, city officials are delighted: Kevin Desmond is Vancouver’s TransLink CEO.

“He’s been terrific to work with,” Desmond told regional mayors Thursday, who could be heard chuckling at the news during their monthly meeting.

“It’s great to have a homegrown actor speaking well of our transit system.”

“Get those feet off the seat,” said Rogen in another sample announcement from the video.

“My Mom might be sitting there one day. Come on!”