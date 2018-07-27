The LINK Online July 27-28-29, 2018

The LINK Online this week features Carmel Kilkenny, sitting in for Marc Montgomery, Lynn Desjardins, Levon Sevunts and Er Shen.

<iframe src=”https://www.facebook.com/plugins/video.php?href=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2Frcinet%2Fvideos%2F10160571987120114%2F&show_text=0&width=560″ width=”560″ height=”315″ style=”border:none;overflow:hidden” scrolling=”no” frameborder=”0″ allowTransparency=”true” allowFullScreen=”true”></iframe>

Man Booker Prize nominees include a Graphic Novel

Man Booker Prize nominees for 2018 were announced on Monday and on the long list are two Canadians, and a third Canadian connection.

The writers are Michael Ondaatje for his latest historical fiction novel, Warlight. Esi Edugyan is nominated again for her novel Washington Black.

And for the first time a graphic novel was nominated; Sabrina by Nick Drnaso, was published by Montreal’s Drawn & Quarterly.

Tracy Hurren, senior editor at Drawn & Quarterly describes the book as “literature” and credits the Man Booker committee for their foresight.

Not so permanent tattoos

Inkbox is the name of the company two Toronto brothers founded for lovers of tattoos, but for those who love the art and the experience but don’t want to commit.

Established in 2015 by Tyler and Braden Handley, the duo has just secured $10 million US in venture capital to expand their Toronto company which makes and sells tattoos that last only up to 18 days.

Underwater mountains and amazing sealife off the coast of B.C.

Canadian scientists discovered ancient and fragile coral forests and potentially new species during an expedition to explore deep-sea mountains off the coast of British Columbia.

Now they say these “spectacular” sea wonders should be permanently protected.

The expedition team included four groups, with members from the Haida Nation, Fisheries and Oceans Canada, Oceana Canada, and Ocean Networks Canada.

They set sail earlier this month to explore seamounts (underwater mountains) near the islands of Haida Gwaii in the northeast Pacific Ocean.