Lombray Ball of Toronto seen here in red Hawaii shirt has been charged with with assault and threatening death following an altercation with a Muslim family on July 23, 2018. (Mir Tabassum Javed/Facebook)

Toronto police charge man for yelling threats and racist insults at Muslim family

Toronto police have charged a 50-year-old man, caught on video pushing and hurling racist insults at a Muslim family along the city’s waterfront earlier this week, with assault and threatening death.

Police said Lombray Ball of Toronto confronted two men as they walked with their family at the Jack Layton Ferry Terminal on Monday, July 23.

Ball is alleged to have repeatedly yelled at the men, then assaulted and threatened one man and assaulted the other.

The entire incident was caught on video by another passerby who called the police and filmed it on his phone camera.

The four-minute video, which has accumulated more than 1.3 million views, shows a blond man, dressed in a red Hawaiian shirt follow a Muslim family waiting in the queue.

Then, the situation escalated to verbal and physical threats when two men in the family asked the suspect to leave them alone.

“I don’t give a f–k. You don’t tell me what to do in my province,” the blond man could be heard on tape. “You don’t ask me a f–king question.  It’s my f–king province.”

Investigators deemed the incident a hate-motivated crime and announced Friday they had laid charges against the Toronto man, a police news release said.

WARNING: the video contains offensive language

