Japan and the European Union organized a meeting for Tuesday in Geneva, where vice and deputy ministers from Canada, the EU, Japan and South Korea will gather to talk about the punishing levies threatened by U.S. President Donald Trump. (Carlos Osorio/Associated Press)

Canada to join Mexico, Japan, South Korea and the EU in auto tariff talks

By Levon Sevunts | english@rcinet.ca
Monday 30 July, 2018 , 0 Comments ↓

Share

Officials from Canada, the European Union, Japan, Mexico and South Korea will meet in Geneva on Tuesday to discuss a unified response to threats by U.S. President Donald Trump to impose tariffs on U.S. imports of a quarter-trillion dollars worth of autos and car parts.

The U.S. Department of Commerce is studying the possibility of imposing 25 per cent tariffs on imports of cars and car parts, citing national security concerns under Section 232 of the 1962 Trade Expansion Act.

The probe could be completed within weeks, although similar ones ordered last year that led to tariffs of 25 per cent on steel and 10 per cent on aluminum took about 10 months. The Commerce Department has 270 days to offer recommendations to the president after such a probe starts. He then has 90 days to act upon them.

“Japan and the EU organized this meeting of vice (or deputy) ministers from Canada, EU, Japan, Mexico, and Korea,” said Global Affairs Canada spokesperson John Babcock. “The meeting is meant to bring together major auto producing nations so we can discuss our concerns over the U.S. Department of Commerce’s Section 232 investigation of automobiles and parts.”

Canada will be represented by Deputy Minister Timothy Sargent, Babcock said.

‘Tariff mess’

Flavio Volpe, president of the Automotive Parts Manufacturers’ Association (APMA), said the integrated automotive industry in Canada, U.S. and Mexico is closely following the developments around Section 232 tariffs.

“We’ve encouraged them to find any and all allies and partners on this tariff mess,” said Volpe.

It was not immediately clear what kind of response the countries could be looking at, although Canada, the EU and Mexico retaliated with their own tariffs after Trump imposed levies on steel and aluminum imports in March.

“I’m not sure that tomorrow needs to be one of those milestone moments,” Volpe said. “I think what’s important is getting everybody who’s affected or potentially affected by this 232 tariff on autos and parts together to see if required, does the global automotive community respond in unison.”

Another option is to fight the United States at the World Trade Organization (WTO).

Canada has already launched a WTO challenge, questioning the very legality of Section 232 under international trade law.

‘Absconding WTO principles’

It’s important to understand that the U.S. consumers buy about 17 million cars a year but the U.S.-based car manufacturers assemble about 12 million cars a year, which means that the U.S. has a net gap of about five million cars.

“We all have an equal problem,” Volpe said. “Canada and Mexico make cars with the U.S. but we all have problem with absconding with WTO principles.”

Trump’s agreement on Wednesday to refrain from imposing car tariffs on the EU in return for reduced trade barriers for U.S. products has helped cool fears of a trade war, but his final decision will not be known until the security investigation is concluded in coming months.

Although hopes of a breakthrough in U.S.-EU trade talks boosted carmakers on Thursday, the planned meetings are a sign that auto-producing nations want to prepare for the worst.

However, the relationship between European and South Korean auto makers cannot be compared to the level of integration that exists between Canadian, U.S. and Mexican automakers, Volpe said.

“The U.S.-based automotive production and the U.S. based automakers and parts makers rely on Mexican and Canadian operations as if they were a home market,” Volpe said. “So there is much more at risk for the American interest if the American administration hurts Canada and Mexico.”

All roads lead to NAFTA

Very important and loud U.S. interests have stood up over the last few months, especially in the last month with hearings into Section 232 tariffs to say, “Don’t hurt your own companies and interests,” Volpe said.

Nevertheless, the road to resolving all these trade problems with the U.S. for Canada and Mexico lies through redoubling efforts to reaching a new deal on the North American Free Trade Agreement, Volpe said.

However, the American side, which prefers to sign separate bilateral deals with Canada and Mexico, has yet to return to a trilateral format, Volpe said.

“I think the Canadian government and industry has been resolute in agreement that’s the table to resolve any and all of these issues,” Volpe said. “We are there, we’re ready to do it and, frankly, we’re not that far apart at all on the automotive.”

With files from The Canadian Press and Reuters

Share
Tagged with: , , , , , , ,
Posted in Economy, International, Politics

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 13:15 Montreal time, here
LONG FORMAT

Search by

Category

Author

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine
Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Arts and Entertainment, Economy, Immigration & Refugees, International, Society

HUM Awards hosted in Hamilton over the weekend

Economy, Environment, Health, Indigenous, International, Society

Forest fires posing greater danger in Ontario

Internet, Science and Technology, Society

Scientists formally unmuzzled by new government policy

Economy, Internet, Science and Technology, Society

Vanity plates selling like hot cakes in Quebec

RCI | Français

Vibrez au rythme de la musique de chambre et visitez le patrimoine historique de Rideau Hall

RCI | Español

Debate en Saskatchewan sobre si se debe identificar a las víctimas de homicidio

RCI | 中文

对万锦市华人示威的观察和评论：采访多伦多媒体人施雅芳

العربية | RCI

قراءة في أوضاع العراق المأزوم معيشياً واقتصادياً وسياسياً

Environment and Health • Lynn Desjardins
Arts, Culture, Lifestyle
International Zone • Levon Sevunts
Eye on the Arctic • Eilís Quinn