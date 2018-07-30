Forest fires posing greater danger in Ontario

Forest fires are raging in many parts of the world this summer but in northern Ontario there are a lot more than usual.

Already there have been 831 fires compared to an average of 511, calculated over a 10 year span, and we’re still in the month of July.

Hot and dry weather

The fires began early in the season in northern Ontario and are now threatening the Trans Canada highway between Parry Sound and Sudbury, and a railway line bridge, as the winds are blowing in that direction.

The Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry confirmed there are 39 active fires burning across northern Ontario, including Parry Sound 33 which has grown to 8,973 hectares and consumed 82 square kilometres of forest so far.

“At this point, we’re about six kilometres from Highway 69,” Shayne McCool, the ministry’s fire information officer told CBC News this morning.

“We are continuously assessing the situation. We’re using air attack as a main resource … to try and slow its spread.” Shayne explained the conditions:

Fourteen of these fires are not under control according to the ministry,

Parry Sound is a region very popular with cottagers and campers during the summer.

Over 800 campers had to leave Grundy Lake Provincial Park when an evacuation order was enforced over the weekend.

Henvey Inlet and Key Harbour are both under evacuation orders, but the highway between Parry Sound and Sudbury remains open for now.

Angele Dubois, a community mentor from the First Nation of Henvey Inlet told CBC about the challenge of explaining the situation to the children:

Water bombers continued to tackle the east flank of the fire amid high winds over the weekend.

In northeastern Ontario, The Lady Evelyn fire cluster in the Temiskaming region is still out of control, although it was reduced by a few hundred hectares on yesterday,

Lady Evelyn is at about 27,000 hectare and, with relatively dry conditions, may worsen over the next few days.

Along with 14 helicopters, another group of Mexican firefighters has arrived to help fight it, according to the ministry.

(With files from CBC and Canadian Press)