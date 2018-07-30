HUM Awards, the Pakistani entertainment industry took over Hamilton as the city hosted it's 6th annual awards. (Digital Media Limited)

HUM Awards hosted in Hamilton over the weekend

By Carmel Kilkenny | english@rcinet.ca
Monday 30 July, 2018 , 0 Comments ↓

Share

HUM Awards in Hamilton, Ontario, on Saturday night, allowed the city to host the brightest stars of Pakistan’s entertainment industry this past weekend.

The 6th annual Hum Awards celebrated Pakistani entertainment, fashion, glamour, arts and more.

This is the first time the show has ever been held in North America.

HUM Awards, Best Actor Male – Popular
Ahad Raza Mir for Yakeen Ka Safa (HUM Awards)

Karachi, Dubai and Lahore are the cities that have hosted previous events.

It all took place at FirstOntario Centre and drew a crowd of about 15,000 people.

Hamilton was the choice over New York City, London, Dallas, and Toronto, says Syed Zia, CEO of Digital Media Limited based in nearby Oakville Ontario.
Zia leads the company that organized and managed the awards for Hum Network and its local presence.
(With files from CBC)
Share
Posted in Arts and Entertainment, Economy, Immigration & Refugees, International, Society

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 13:15 Montreal time, here
LONG FORMAT

Search by

Category

Author

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine
Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Arts and Entertainment, Economy, Immigration & Refugees, International, Society

HUM Awards hosted in Hamilton over the weekend

Economy, Environment, Health, Indigenous, International, Society

Forest fires posing greater danger in Ontario

Internet, Science and Technology, Society

Scientists formally unmuzzled by new government policy

Economy, Internet, Science and Technology, Society

Vanity plates selling like hot cakes in Quebec

RCI | Français

Vibrez au rythme de la musique de chambre et visitez le patrimoine historique de Rideau Hall

RCI | Español

Debate en Saskatchewan sobre si se debe identificar a las víctimas de homicidio

RCI | 中文

对万锦市华人示威的观察和评论：采访多伦多媒体人施雅芳

العربية | RCI

قراءة في أوضاع العراق المأزوم معيشياً واقتصادياً وسياسياً

Environment and Health • Lynn Desjardins
Arts, Culture, Lifestyle
International Zone • Levon Sevunts
Eye on the Arctic • Eilís Quinn