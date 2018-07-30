HUM Awards hosted in Hamilton over the weekend

HUM Awards in Hamilton, Ontario, on Saturday night, allowed the city to host the brightest stars of Pakistan’s entertainment industry this past weekend.

The 6th annual Hum Awards celebrated Pakistani entertainment, fashion, glamour, arts and more.

This is the first time the show has ever been held in North America.

Karachi, Dubai and Lahore are the cities that have hosted previous events.

It all took place at FirstOntario Centre and drew a crowd of about 15,000 people.

Hamilton was the choice over New York City, London, Dallas, and Toronto, says Syed Zia, CEO of Digital Media Limited based in nearby Oakville Ontario.

Zia leads the company that organized and managed the awards for Hum Network and its local presence.

(With files from CBC)